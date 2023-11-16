Chauncey arrives in first creepy Imaginary trailer

Cuddly and cute dolls may not be the same after Blumhouse’s new upcoming horror movie Imaginary. The official trailer for Imaginary introduces Chauncey, a seemingly normal stuffed toy with sinister intentions.

Imaginary isn’t a best friend like Ted. The film’s female lead returns to her childhood home and finds her old beloved stuffed toy named Chauncey. Her stepdaughter becomes attached to the toy, and initially, the main character thinks nothing of it. But when her stepdaughter’s actions become more erratic and sinister, the stuffed toy may be to blame.

Article continues after ad

The movie will surely enthrall horror fans, as the concept of killer and possessed dolls has been a hot topic for decades now. From cult classics like Chucky, and M3GAN, to the video game-adapted movie Five Nights At Freddy’s, Imaginary will have the sweet stuffed bear named Chauncey become a thing of nightmares.

Article continues after ad

Blumhouse released its first look at the horror movie – promising viewers to become scared of a stuffed toy.

Imaginary’s official trailer is all about Chauncey

The official trailer, released on November 16, shows Jessica’s (DeWanda Wise) stepdaughter becoming attached to her old childhood stuffed toy. But as time goes on, evil begins to lurk among them.

Article continues after ad

There’s nothing like going back home. The trailer opens with Jessica and her husband moving back into her childhood house. She remembers all the fond memories she had there and hopes her new stepdaughters will have the same. But the trailer quickly cuts to a young Alice (Pyper Braun) venturing into the basement.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Nothing good ever comes from basements. She soon finds a lonely Chauncey, and the toy becomes her new favorite. Together they go on a scavenger hunt, with Chauncey’s explicit instructions not to include Jessica for having abandoned him. Sooner after, odd things begin to occur – like Alice collecting dead flies from a trap.

Article continues after ad

Chauncey’s scavenger hunt begins to take on a more sinister tone when Alice accomplishes things on the list that are dangerous… Like doing something that hurts and smashing her wrist into a nail. Jessica and her other stepdaughter become concerned and seek the help of a professional.

Article continues after ad

Like any good horror movie, there are urban legends, and this time it’s imaginary friends. Imaginary’s trailer brings Chauncey to life and takes hold of Alice, as he wants revenge for having been abandoned. The movie promises scares, horror, monsters, and a look back at childhood.

Article continues after ad

Imaginary is set to hit theaters on March 8, 2024.

Read more of Dexerto’s TV & Movies news here, horror news here, and our Thanksgiving review here.