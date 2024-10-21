Bryan Cranston reprised his role as Walter White but don’t get too excited

Byan Cranston has donned the bald cap and grown out his goatee for another appearance as Walter White. Just not for film or TV.

It’s been 11 years since the end of Breaking Bad; the show which brought the iconic Walter White to screens. Hailed as one of the best TV shows of all time in more than a few top-100 lists, the chemistry teacher-turned-meth kingpin is a big part of its success.

Actor Bryan Cranston has been known to step back into the shoes of the ruthless kingpin for things like Superbowl commercials. A desire for more of the character is so palpable that the entire Multiversus fandom was convinced he’d appear in the PG-rated fighter.

While we might not be getting a fully realized reappearance of the character, Bryan Cranston has given us another performance as Walter White. This time, the character is doing some uncharacteristic good in an anti-littering commercial for New Mexico.

We open on Walter White rolling what many fans of the show would assume is a barrel of methylamine through the New Mexico desert, it turns out, it’s just a receptacle for litter. The genius chemist begins frustratingly picking up rubbish left behind by careless individuals. What a good guy.

The commercial finishes with Brian Cranston in full Heisenburg getup staring down the the camera and telling audiences “Keep litter out of my territory”. For added effect, he crushes a Los Pollos Hermanos soda cup in the same way he crushed the franchise’s owner.

The commercial is centered around Breaking Bad habits and users on X have called the pun “marketing genius”. Some are a little confused, however. Following a Super Bowl commercial for PopCorners, Cranston had said that he was finished playing Walter White.

“Didn’t this man say he was done playing this character after the Super Bowl commercial dropped?” one viewer asked. “Bros never leaving this role, he said the PopCorners was the last one,” another replied.

Whether this anti-litter commercial is indeed the last time we’ll see Cranston play White is unknown. If you’re desperate for more of the character, you can always recreate him in the Starfield character creator.