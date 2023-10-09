Starfield player brings Walter White to space with insane Breaking Bad creation

One Starfield player pays homage to the legendary TV show, Breaking Bad, with their very own Walter White at an outpost named Heisenberg II.

Bethesda Game’s Starfield is full of activities and systems to undertake as players journey through this newly created universe. One of the most important ones is the outpost-building mechanic, as you’ll need to find a place to call home while you gather resources and produce items.

In theory, it should be a cool feature, but it has much room for improvement, as many fans have been disappointed by the overall implementation of the system. However, that hasn’t stopped one Starfield player from thoroughly enjoying it.

Enter Heisenberg II, a reference to one of television’s greatest shows, Breaking Bad.

Starfield player creates Heisenberg II outpost

Choosing where to create an outpost is no easy task, as some planets aren’t as habitable as others. When everything works in your favor, it can open the floodgates for insane levels of creation.

Or, in this case, recreation.

Choosing a lovely desert biome, this Starfield player went to town, recreating the space where Jesse Pinkman and Walter White take care of business.

It’s easy to see the love this player has for the show as you scroll through the gallery. The outpost settlement beautifully mimics the RV, while donning the gas mask and hazmat suit pays homage to the two goofballs who inhabited the space while cooking.

Starfield user creation has been impressive since the game launched in September. Using the ship creator, one player created a hamburger-shaped ship for their exploits.

This is just the tip of the iceberg, as mod support will only ramp up over time, letting players create even whackier creations. Don’t be surprised if a multiplayer mod surfaces, allowing this player to bring a partner to complete their antics.

For now, as Walter White repeatedly says throughout the show, “it’s time to cook” on Heisenberg II.