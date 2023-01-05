Breaking Bad Super Bowl ad will see Bryan Cranston return as Walter White

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at eleni.thomas@dexerto.com

Brian Cranston will be back as Walter White once more, with the actor set to reprise his Breaking Bad character for an ad at the upcoming Super Bowl event.

Thanks to the massive success of Breaking Bad, actor Bryan Cranston will likely forever be known for playing the iconic Walter White. While of course, the actor has gone on to do many other shows and films, his turn as the drug lord is one that earned him four Emmy awards.

And while many thought that Cranston’s last time playing the character would have been his brief cameo in Better Call Saul in 2022, the actor recently posted a photo, teasing that Walter White will be back for the Super Bowl in 2023.

Cranston posted a photo on social media, captioning the post “Breaking soon.” The upload includes the actor in a full Walter White outfit, holding a packet of PopCorners. And while company Frito-Lay didn’t give much away about what the upcoming Super Bowl ad will entail, Variety reported that White isn’t the only Breaking Bad character that will appear.

The Super Bowl has become known for its epic ads and trailer reveals

While of course, the Super Bowl is a time to celebrate sport, it has also become an event that includes great spoof ads as well as brand-new trailers from films. The upcoming DC movie The Flash confirmed that it has its first trailer dropping at the event.

The Super Bowl is set to air on Sunday, February 12, 2023. The program will be airing on Fox. Be sure to check back in with Dexerto as the event unfolds for all new TV & Movies content as well as any other big news to come from the event.

