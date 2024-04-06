Bridgerton star had one unusual condition for Season 3

Bridgerton Season 3 will put Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope in the spotlight, but the star had one condition that needed to be met.

Bridgerton Season 3 will at long last be arriving on Netflix later this month. The newest installment in the popular period adaptation will now turn its eye to Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, whose long-standing friendship will transform from an unrequited love debacle into a sensual romance.

Those familiar with the Netflix show will know that with each new central couple comes a refreshed storyline filled steamy scenes. It’s likely second nature to the Bridgerton cast by now, but Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope, had one condition for the new season.

Article continues after ad

Speaking to SiriusXM Hits 1, Coughlan confirmed that she negotiated with Netflix for her contract to include terms for an alternate cut that excluded the more mature and adult scenes. This was so she could show the series to her parents, who come from an Irish Catholic background.

Article continues after ad

“It’s literally written into my contract,” Coughlan said. “People think I’m saying it as a joke. I just don’t want to… We grew up Irish Catholic. That’s just not how we vibe.”

“When [my mother] first saw Bridgerton, she didn’t know it was going to be saucy,” she continued. “And then you get a bottom — Jonathan Bailey’s lovely bottom — about two minutes into the first episode ever. And she was like, ‘What is this?’ But then now she thinks it’s fantastic and really funny.”

Article continues after ad

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 will be available to stream on Netflix on March 25. While you wait, check out the 5 shows to watch if you like Bridgerton.