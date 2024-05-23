Bridgerton Season 3 fans “robbed” of major friendship from the books

Bridgerton Season 3 has upset over a few storyline details — including the absence of Penelope and Lady Danbury’s budding friendship from the books.

With Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 still to be released, fans have been left wondering if there’s enough time to include Penelope and Lady Danbury’s bond. Many have felt “robbed” that their relationship isn’t unfolding as it does in the Romancing Mr. Bridgerton novel.

One fan on X/Twitter tweeted, “I’ve been robbed,” while showing the promo videos of Lady Danbury and Penelope reading Lady Whistledown.

In the book, Penelope is not only in a whirlwind romance with Colin, but also tries to keep her identity as Lady Whistledown a secret. Lady Danbury gets close to Penelope and encourages her to come out of her shell. After years as a wallflower, Lady Danbury gives her the confidence to be seen among the others. Slight spoilers ahead for non-book readers!

Above all, it’s because of Lady Danbury’s ongoing support of Penelope that allows her to reveal herself as Lady Whistledown. Danbury applauds Penelope and the reveal is greatly accepted by the ton.

There’s no denying this friendship is important in the book — but fans have theorized Part 2 will omit it for one reason.

“They couldn’t show Penelope/Lady Danbury friendship this season bc then their first child would’ve had to have been Agatha & they’re trying to set up Polin having the male Featherington heir instead,” explained one fan.

In the books, Penelope and Colin’s first child is a daughter. Having so much respect for Lady Danbury, Penelope names her Agatha. But the way Bridgerton Season 3 is shaping up, it seems that the storyline is instead trying to focus on a male heir.

“The lack of Lady Danbury x Penelope interaction makes me think we will have a Thomas Bridgerton instead,” said one fan.

Another agreed, “Colin is so girl dad coded I can’t take it anymore lady Danbury you need to start talking to Penelope right NOW Agatha needs to come home.”

“I tweeted this!! And I just don’t see them trying to force it into the last few episodes, I feel like it’s something they would’ve already dropped breadcrumbs for now and they haven’t. We have absolutely been robbed!” said another.

Part 1 of the season puts a big emphasis on Penelope’s sisters needing to produce a male heir; all to keep their home and newfound fortune. Part 2 will have fewer episodes, so it may be that they’re changing the storyline to have Penelope and Colin produce the male heir while her sisters have daughters.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 premieres on Netflix on June 13, 2024. You can read up on whether Francesca is asexual, and why Penelope and Colin’s love story was the hardest to write.