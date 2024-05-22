Bridgerton fans divided by Colin’s brothel scenes in Season 3

In Bridgerton Season 3, Colin has come back from abroad with a newfound demeanor for the ton, and his playboy brothel scenes have left fans divided.

Part of Colin’s solo story after Season 1 centered on his travels across Europe in order to remove himself from the drama of the ton. Going into Season 3, he’s returned a well-chiseled man who attracts more than a few women. But, he’s also picked up a new habit: visiting brothels.

The first of visits unfolds in Episode 2 after Colin strikes a deal with Penelope to help her find a husband as an apology for their fight in Season 2. He’s still unaware of Penelope’s feelings for him, but also her drive to move on from him and find a suitor.

Before meeting with her to go over another lesson on finding a suitor, he visits a local brothel and is in bed with two women. He appears to be enjoying himself before realizing he’s late to go see Penelope. This newfound interest was definitely a shock to many fans.

“Colin ran around the entire continent of Europe having fun, f*cking french women, and writing in his journal for months on his family’s money, and then when he returned home became a regular at the brothel having threesomes when he was supposed to be grovelling at penelope’s feet,” said one fan on X/Twitter.

Another commented, “Those brothel scenes were the biggest jump scares. Brothel Colin is an ick, sorry.”

Despite having his first kiss with Penelope and realizing his growing feelings towards her, he visits the brothel for a second time. Once again the incident didn’t go over too well with some fans, although others have pointed out he’s not a villain as Colin is not the only Bridgerton man to take part in such activities.

“Now I skipped the Colin brothel scenes, but you cannot sit there and use him going there to villainize his character and saying ‘at least Anthony was sleeping with one woman’ when this is Anthony in Season 2,” said one fan, adding how Anthony regularly visited brothels while trying to repress his feelings for Kate.

Others came to Colin’s defense that the second visit served a greater purpose. He was disconnected from the experience. Opting to watch the women instead of partaking.

“If you didn’t understood how the second scene in the brothels was to prove that he actually isn’t like that and was just trying to fit in copying his brothers and the other men well you are dumb as f*ck! It showed, he said it, he wasn’t even looking at those girls the second,” said the fan.

This was at the height of his feelings for Penelope and proved he was putting up an act to appease what’s expected of him. Many pointed out that the brothel scenes were a way for him to realize he isn’t the persona he created for the ton and his true feelings for Penelope.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 will be released on Netflix on June 13, 2024, and you can read about if Francesca is asexual, Season 4 ‘s possible couple, and new series to stream.