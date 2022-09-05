Brendan Fraser brought to tears after The Whale gets standing ovation

Brendan Fraser was brought to tears at the Venice Film Festival after The Whale received a six-minute standing ovation.

Fraser – the beloved actor behind The Mummy, George of the Jungle, and more – is making a comeback. He fell off the grid after he was allegedly sexually assaulted by a former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, believing he’d been blacklisted from Hollywood.

Years later, the Brenaissance is on: he became a fan favorite in DC’s Doom Patrol series; starred alongside the likes of Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, and Matt Damon in No Sudden Move; and soon, he’ll return to the big screen alongside Sadie Sink in The Whale.

The response to Darren Aronofsky’s new film has been emphatic: Fraser’s transformative performance marks the return of a king, and he’s here to stay.

Brendan Fraser cries during standing ovation for The Whale

The Whale recently had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. In footage shared by Variety’s Ramin Setoodeh, Fraser can be seen onstage looking rather emotional, but he’s brought to tears when Aronofsky ushers him to the front, sparking rapturous applause.

“The standing ovation for #TheWhale was so enthusiastic, Brendan Fraser tried to leave the theater but the crowd’s applause made him stay,” Setoodeh wrote.

The clip has been shared all across social media, racking up nearly 2.5 million views, with thousands of fans sharing their support for Fraser.

“If you know anything about Brendan Fraser’s personal life and what happened to his career, then you should be cheering for this man. What a beautiful moment that is well deserved. The beginning of something special,” one wrote.

“The fact that Brendan Fraser winning an Oscar is a genuine possibility and not just a pipe dream of mine has been a GENUINE source of joy for me. I’m so happy for him,” another tweeted.

The Whale is due for release on December 9.