Darren Aronofsky “blown away” by Stranger Things star Sadie Sink’s performance in The Whale

Director Darren Aronofsky and star Brendan Fraser have been talking up their recent collaboration with Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, with the helmer “blown away” by her performance in The Whale.

The Whale is one of 2022’s most eagerly anticipated features, being Darren Aronofsky’s first film since mother! some five years ago. While early word suggests it features the best performance of Brendan Fraser’s career thus far.

Adapted by Samuel D. Hunter from his own play, The Whale stars Fraser as Charlie, a reclusive English teacher living with life-threatening obesity.

The film revolves around his plight – with Charlie remaining in his home for the duration – as well as his efforts to reconnect with teenage daughter Ellie, played by Sadie Sink, aka Max in Stranger Things.

A24 Brendan Fraser as Charlie in The Whale.

Darren Aronofsky “stunned” by Sadie Sink’s talent

Vanity Fair says Sadie Sink “stunned her collaborators as a mercurial, deeply damaged teen” in the movie.

Of her performance, Aronofsky stated: “To be around someone that young and that in control of their craft and that prepared and professional – I was always blown away, as, I think, was Brendan.”

Fraser concurs, as when asked about the 20-year-old actress, he said: “I had a front-row seat to watch this kid win the game ball every single day she worked.”

So while Fraser is already an early frontrunner for Academy Award nomination, don’t be surprised to see Sink joining him on the ballot.

When can you see The Whale?

The Whale debuts at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday, September 4, and will be released in US theaters on December 9, courtesy of A24.

The Whale doesn’t yet have a UK release date, but don’t be surprised to see it playing the London Film Festival in October before going on general release during awards season.