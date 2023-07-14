Is there a new Bonnie and Clyde on Netflix?

Calling all true-crime bingers and obsessives, as we’re answering a question you may be seeking an answer to: is there a new Bonnie and Clyde movie or series coming to Netflix in 2023?

Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow may be the most famous bank robbers in American history. The couple met in Texas in 1930 and fell in love rather quickly, before committing a notorious, attention-grabbing streak of robberies, murders, and other crimes. They were gunned down by police in 1934, dying in a hundred-plus hail of bullets.

Their story was famously adapted in 1967’s Bonnie and Clyde, starring Faye Dunaway and Warren Beaty as the titular criminals. It was incredibly controversial upon release, with some critics feeling it glorified their violence under a glossy romance, while Roger Ebert recognized it as a “milestone in American movies.”

More than 90 years on from their crime spree, some Netflix viewers believe there’s a new Bonnie and Clyde series coming to the streaming platform this year – is it true?

Is there a new Bonnie and Clyde series on Netflix?

No, a new Bonnie and Clyde series isn’t coming to Netflix in 2023, nor is a new movie or TV show based on the robbers in development.

Much like Tom Hanks seemingly playing Martin Luther King in a biopic and the images of Will Smith as Adolf Hitler, we can blame people’s speculation and excitement on one thing: a fake poster.

A Facebook fan page for After Everything – a movie series based on Harry Styles fan fiction – shared a poster for a new Bonnie and Clyde series on Netflix starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford. The tagline is appropriately cheesy: “Obsessed by crime, consumed with love.”

It doesn’t appear to be AI-generated, which makes for a refreshing change. This is a throwback to the fake posters of old; do you remember how many people thought Joseph Gordon-Levitt was starring in a Nightwing movie after The Dark Knight Rises, or that Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 would have featured Carnage and/or Scorpion?

Nevertheless, thousands of social media users have believed it and have even tagged their friends and family out of excitement. “Wow! That’s awesome! I will definitely watch this series,” one wrote. “Bring it on! All for it,” a second commented. “Oh hell yes,” a third wrote.

In the meantime, you can check out some of our other real Netflix hubs below:

