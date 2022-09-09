Blonde: Release date, trailer, cast, plot, reviews & more

Blonde, a new bio-drama starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, will hit Netflix soon – here’s everything you need to know, from its release date and trailer to its cast, plot, and reviews so far.

Blonde has invited speculation and controversy throughout its development, whether it’s the film’s unprecedented NC-17 rating – making it the first Netflix to boast the age tag – or De Armas’ accent in the first trailer, which divided viewers.

No matter what shape the film takes, director Andrew Dominik doesn’t care what we think. “It’s a demanding movie – it is what it is, it says what it says. And if the audience doesn’t like it, that’s the f**king audience’s problem. It’s not running for public office,” he said.

So, ahead of Blonde hitting Netflix, here’s everything you need to know, including its release date, trailer, cast, plot, and what critics have said in the reviews.

Blonde will be released on Netflix on September 28. It will also receive a limited theatrical release on September 16 before its worldwide rollout on the streaming platform.

Blonde trailer: Is there a trailer for the Netflix movie?

Yes, there is a trailer for Blonde – in fact, there are two, and you can watch them both below:

Blonde cast: Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, and more

Blonde stars Ana de Armas in the lead role as Marilyn Monroe, but there are other important characters throughout the film – including the former US president, John F. Kennedy. As well as De Armas, Blonde’s cast includes:

Lily Fisher as a young Norma Jeane Mortenson

Adrien Brody as Arthur Miller

Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio

Xavier Samuel as Charles Chaplin Jr.

Julianne Nicholson as Gladys Pearl Baker

Caspar Phillipson as John F. Kennedy

Toby Huss as Allan “Whitey” Snyder

Garret Dillahunt, Scoot McNairy, Lucy DeVito, Chris Lemmon, and Dan Butler also star in undisclosed roles.

Blonde plot: What is the Marilyn Monroe movie about?

The most important thing to remember about Blonde is that it isn’t a biopic in the traditional sense. It may feature specific scenes from Monroe’s life, like her white dress blowing up from the subway grate, but it will also include fictional accounts of other moments.

The official synopsis reads: “Based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons, Marilyn Monroe.

“From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, Blonde blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves.

“Written and directed by Andrew Dominik, the film boasts a cast led by Ana de Armas and featuring Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams.”

Blonde reviews: What have the critics said?

Blonde recently had its premiere at the Venice Film Festival. So far, it has an 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 21 reviews, with the movie attracting impassioned views on either side.

The Telegraph’s Robbie Collin described it as a “severe, provocative biopic” that “swallows you up like an uneasy dream, at once all too familiar and pricklingly unreal.”

The Times’ John Bleasdale wrote: “Andrew Dominik’s adaptation fashions an iconoclastic portrait of the sex symbol, expertly recreating the glitz and glamour – the film is frequently gorgeous – while revealing the exploitation and frailty beneath.”

The most balanced review comes from Empire, with Catherine Bray writing: “There’s a fine line between depicting the way Marilyn Monroe was underestimated, and joining in with that assessment. Blonde doesn’t always wind up the right side of that line, but has spectacular visual fireworks to spare.”

Criticizing the film, IndieWire’s Sophie Monks Kaufman described Blonde as a “miserable Marilyn Monroe portrait [that] only further tarnishes the star.”

Screen International’s Fionnuala Halligan also wrote: “For better, and for considerably worse, Blonde is a voyeuristic reinvention of a sad life blighted by misogyny, draped in technical know-how and an empathetic performance.”

Blonde has a Netflix release date of September 28.