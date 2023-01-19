Damsel Release date, plot, cast, trailer, and more

Damsel is Milly Bobby Brown’s new Netflix movie, and this is everything we know about the period action flick, from release date and plot, to cast and trailer.

Milly Bobby Brown is all over Netflix at the moment. She’s star of the streamer’s biggest show, Stranger Things, while also producing and playing the titular character in both Enola Holmes movie.

So it’s no surprise that she and Netflix are re-teaming for a new movie, and once again it’s a story set in the past, with Brown executive producing and playing the title character.

This is everything we know about the film Damsel, including who else stars and when you can watch it.

Damsel will be released on October 13.

That’s just over 3 years after the first Enola Holmes was released, and almost a year after Enola Holmes 2 began streaming. Meaning that Netflix obviously believes that Autumn/Fall is the right time to drop a Milly Bobby Brown movie.

Damsel cast: Who’s in it?

Milly Bobby Brown takes center-stage as the Damsel in question – Princess Elodie – while the rest of the cast is as follows…

Angela Basset

Robin Wright

Ray Winstone

Nick Robinson

Brooke Carter

Shohreh Aghdashloo

28 Weeks Later helmer Juan Carlos Fresnadillo directs from a script by Dan Mazeau, who is also known for Wrath of the Titans, and the forthcoming Fast X.

Damsel plot: What’s it about?

The official synopsis for the film is as follows…

A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive.

In terms of genre, Netflix deems the film action and adventure, and Damsel has a reported budget of between $60 million and $70 million.

Is there a Damsel trailer?

No, there is not a Damsel trailer as yet. But Netflix has released a ‘Sizzle Reel’ featuring clips from their 2023 slate, including Damsel. You can check out the teaser below, where the Milly Bobby Brown footage hits at the 1-minute 25-second mark.

We'll update this article as-and-when the trailer drops.