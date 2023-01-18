The Killer: Release date, plot, cast, trailer, and more

The Killer is a new David Fincher movie heading to Netflix later this year, and the following is everything we know about the movie, from release date and plot, to cast and trailer.

It’s been two years since David Fincher released a movie, with Mank being his last feature, which launched on Netflix at the tail-end of 2020.

We won’t have to wait too much longer for his next effort however, as a new movie by the twisted auteur hits the streamer later this year.

So here’s everything we know about the new thriller that reunites him with Se7en scribe Andrew Kevin Walker.

Article continues after ad

The Killer is released on November 11, 2023 on Netflix.

That announcement was made on ‘Save the Date’ day, when Netflix promotes their full slate of movies for the year.

Mank got a brief theatrical run before it hit the streamer however, so don’t rule out The Killer hitting cinemas before then.

The Killer cast: Who is in it?

The following are the stars of The Killer…

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Michael Fassbender

Charles Parnell

Arliss Howard

Sophie Charlotte

Tilda Swinton

This space will be updated when we learn more.

The Killer plot: What is it about?

Here’s the official Netflix synopsis for The Killer…

After a fateful near-miss an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal.

Fassbender plays the assassin in question, and Variety asked Ori Marmur – co-chief of the Netflix Original Studio Film Group – for more details about the movie: “It’s vintage Fincher, just from the title alone it’s right in the lane that you want to see him in,” says Marmur, before adding. “I don’t want to give too much away. I don’t want David to come in and kill me!”

Article continues after ad

Is there a trailer for The Killer?

There is no current trailer for The Killer. But, Netflix released a teaser to celebrate ‘Save the Date’ day, featuring clips from their forthcoming releases. And that sizzle reel offers a brief glimpse at Fassbender in action. You can watch that trailer below, with The Killer appearing 1 minute and 37 seconds into the video.

That’s everything we know about The Killer at present, but you can read about other forthcoming Netflix films and shows here.