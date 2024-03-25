Big Bang Theory fans predicted the Young Sheldon finale months ago

With some details of Young Sheldon Season 7’s finale now confirmed, fans of The Big Bang Theory have been predicting the outcome for months.

“Adult” Sheldon actor Jim Parsons and Amy Cooper actress Mayim Bialik have been confirmed to appear in the Young Sheldon Season 7 finale — but fans of The Big Bang Theory have already worked out that this would happen for months.

In their ideal world, the closing shots of the prequel will involve appearances from the entire main series cast, including grown-up versions of the Cooper family.

“My idea for the perfect finale for the show would be Sheldon in the Pasadena apartment in 2003, watching Firefly and there’s a knock at the door. He gets up and opens it, revealing Leonard with his Weird Al hair and then it freezes with Jim saying in voice-over ‘And you all know what happened after that. Thank you for watching!'” one fan posted on Reddit.

A second agreed: “I think they’ll bring the whole cast back Amy, Leonard, Penny etc,” with a third adding “I don’t think they should. That would make it more about TBBT and not Young Sheldon and all the actors and crew that have made the show for so many years. Seems disrespectful.”

While some fans want to see the original gang all back together, there’s one character some think is best left on the sidelines.

“I hope they don’t bring back that Meemaw. She was nothing like the YS Meemaw,” one stated. A second explained “By that point, Meemaw was jaded by multiple circumstances in her life—including her in-law son’s affair and death, the generational cycle of teenage parenthood.”

Other popular Big Bang Theory fan theories include the Young Sheldon Season 7 finale ending with George’s death, and the prequel proving to be a figment of Sheldon’s imagination. Some also think that Sheldon and Amy’s children could be introduced in the final episode.

Speaking about his cameo, Jim Parsons told The Hollywood Reporter: “It was even more beautiful than I expected it to be. One of the reasons I was excited to do it is because what they wrote is so sweet and I think they worked Mayim [Bialik] and I into that show so beautifully. I hope everyone agrees.”

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month while you wait.