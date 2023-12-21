Barbie fans call Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken” Christmas version “desperate”

Ryan Gosling wished Barbie a “Merry Kristmas” with a new “I’m Just Ken” version, and fans aren’t impressed.

Off the power of its success, Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken” (from the Barbie soundtrack) earned a 2024 Grammy nomination for Best Original Song Written for Visual Media, alongside other songs like Rihanna’s “Life Me Up,” Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?,” and Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night.”

In the film, “I’m Just Ken” appears as Ken contemplates his role in Barbie Land, feeling inadequate and unsatisfied. “Is it my destiny to live and die a life of blonde fragility?” he sings.

To celebrate the holiday season, Ryan Gosling and producer Mark Ronson have released a “Merry Kristmas Barbie” version of the popular Barbie track.

Youtube: Atlantic Records Ryan Gosling performs in “I’m Just Ken” Christmas video

Barbie fans aren’t impressed with Ryan Gosling’s Christmas version of “I’m Just Ken”

With the official Christmas version of “I’m Just Ken,” Mark Ronson bulks up the production with sparkling strings and a jaunty, spirited holiday tone. Ryan Gosling’s vocals are filtered, giving it a throwback texture and charm.

But not everyone is impressed. In fact, many fans have called out the song as a “desperate” attempt to win a Grammy Award come the spring.

“Not them being desperate to win that Oscar for best original song,” wrote one fan on Twitter/X.

Chimed in another, “Oh they desperately want that Oscar for best song.”

Another user echoed the sentiment, writing, “They’re just milking the barbie movie at this point.”

“The way the Christmas version is him just singing it in a decorated room,” wrote another.

“This was a skip on the Barbie album tbh,” added a user.

Yet another blasted the song, saying, “We don’t want this.”

“I’ve had enough of this movie,” wrote a user.

“Girl move ON,” proclaimed another.

“This is so bad!” said a third.

The new Christmas version appears on Ken the EP, which also features a Purple Disco Machine remix and an acoustic rendition of the same song. Ryan Gosling’s original performance nears 96 million streams on Spotify.

