These three iconic Barbie songs have been submitted for the Oscars

Barbie is expected to be a frontrunner at this year’s Oscars, but these three songs have particularly stood out for a potential nomination.

Wrapped in plastic, she’s fantastic, and her movie always seemed like it was going to be fantastic as well. Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the film follows the titular doll as she embarks on a journey to the real world, exploring the Mattel company and the concept of girlhood along the way. And Ken is also there.

As we state in our 5-star review of the movie, “Barbie is an enigma of a movie. It is a children’s film made for adults, done in a thoughtful and loving way. It’s comforting, but never pandering. Like finding one of your old dolls in a drawer at your parent’s house, Barbie manages to take a stereotypical object we’re all familiar with, and make it personally existential.”

The movie took to world by storm last summer, being both a critical and commercial success. This has naturally led to Oscar buzz, and alongside some stars, a few iconic songs have also been submitted for nomination.

Barbie has plenty of potential Oscar nominations

Over the past few days, Warner Bros has made multiple announcements about the aspects of Barbie that have been submitted for nomination at this year’s Academy Awards.

While a lot of the buzz surrounds the acting categories – so far, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and America Ferrara have all been submitted for lead and supporting roles respectively – but there is also a lot of noise about the movie’s noise. Meaning, the movie’s music.

Warner Bros. has submitted three songs from the Barbie soundtrack for Oscar consideration, which includes:

“Dance The Night” performed by Dua Lipa

“What Was I Made For?” performed by Billie Eilish

“I’m Just Ken” performed by Ryan Gosling

The third option is considered by fans to be the frontrunner of the three, especially as it combines music with Ryan Gosling’s incredible comedic performance. Watch said performance below:

The Oscar race has only just began ramping up, so we will likely continue to hear more news about Barbie’s campaign all the way until the winners are announced on March 10, next year.

