Barbie movie merch: Where to buy rollerskates, dolls & more

With the Barbie movie fast approaching, you’ll want to look the part before walking (or skating) into the cinema, so here’s all the official merch you can buy!

Barbie is set to hit cinemas on July 21, meaning there’s just a week left before we enter Barbieland with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

But Barbie is all about looking the part, which is why we’ve gathered all the coolest merch available, including the famous rollerskates and Margot Robbie Barbie doll.

Barbie X Impala Rollerskates

Barbie / Impala Skate around just like Barbie and Ken

The iconic rollerskates are a must for any Barbie fan. This collaboration with Impala skates has resulted in a head-turning pair of rollerskates that will instantly transport you to Barbieland.

You’ll be able to skate to your heart’s content thanks to the high-quality craftmanship with durable wheels and a comfortable inner that’s ready-to-wear.

Barbie movie dolls: Barbie, Ken, President Barbie & Gloria

Barbie Collect all the characters in Barbie doll form

You’re never too old to collect Barbie dolls, especially if they’re from the Barbie movie! These collectible dolls are already selling fast, so you’ll want to get your hands on them before they sell out.

Margot Robbie as Barbie features the iconic pink and white gingham dress complete with an adorable daisy chain necklace. You can find all of the dolls below:

Barbie soundtrack

The Barbie soundtrack is set to go down in history as it features plenty of amazing artists including Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Dua Lipa.

Currently, Amazon is selling the soundtrack on Vinyl and CD, with an exclusive poster, so you can get in the mood to party with Barbie!

Barbie movie toys & games

Barbie / MEGA Build your very own Barbie Dreamhouse

Not all of us were lucky enough to stay in the famous Barbie-themed Malibu house but that doesn’t mean that you have to miss out on the Barbie Dreamhouse experience.

MEGA has created the ultimate buildable Barbie Dreamhouse, featuring Barbie, Ken, the bedroom, wardrobe, kitchen, dining room, bar, pool and more.

Fancy a game of UNO? Well, you can make that Barbie-themed too with this Barbie UNO card pack, featuring all of your favorite characters from the movie.

It makes it much easier to keep the competitive game friendly when the cards are pink and Barbie-themed…

So, now you know where to go to get everything you need to live in Barbie’s world.

Barbie will premiere in other cinemas on July 21, 2023. For more information on the movie, click here.

