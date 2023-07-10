Barbie fans call for Ryan Gosling to win an Oscar for ‘I’m Just Ken’ song

Ahead of the premiere of Barbie, a music video of Ryan Gosling singing ‘I’m Just Ken’ has taken the internet by storm.

Fans only have to wait just two weeks until Greta Gerwig’s pink-coded, highly-anticipated film Barbie will hit theaters.

Starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and a whole list of A-list actors, the movie is sure to be the blockbuster of the summer thanks to the immaculate set design, directing, and impeccable soundtrack.

But, while everyone is (rightly) praising Robbie for her role as Barbie, Golsing has equally brought the thunder as her best man Ken and the music video that just dropped proved it, while also hinting at his role in the film.

Gosling singing as Ken may hint at him being the film’s big bad

As Barbie just held its world premiere in Los Angeles, the film’s Twitter account just dropped a music video of Gosling singing the hit song ‘I’m Just Ken,’ which has been an incredibly hyped up part of the movie’s soundtrack. Check it out below:

Fans have been heralding the performance as “iconic” and “legendary,” with one Twitter user saying: “The Oscar is so his it’s not even funny.”

Warner Bros. Pictures

However, when one watches Ken sing his heart out, you can’t help but pick up on the frankly misogynistic undertones. It seems like Ken is singing out how Barbie “doesn’t see him” as a love interest and how he does everything for her while she doesn’t reciprocate his feelings. Plus, it seems like he’s unifying the other Kens and some of the movie’s trailer have hinted at his misogynistic views, so it wouldn’t too far-fetched.

There’s already a whole host of people who think that Ken will be the main villain of the film, but will be redeemed as he realizes how terrible he and the other Kens are being. But, only time will tell if this theory is correct.

Barbie will strut into cinemas on July 21, 2023. For more information on the movie, click here.