Baby Reindeer star Richard Gadd’s “chaotic” new film to stream online for free

With Baby Reindeer fever finally dying down, Richard Gadd’s next project has been unveiled: a short film that’s set to drop on YouTube for free soon.

Baby Reindeer has been a worldwide phenomenon. Based on the “true story” of his stalking ordeal, it follows Donny (a fictional version of Gadd, who he portrays) after he meets Martha (Jessica Gunning), with her obsession becoming more dangerous with every deranged email and diet coke.

He asked viewers to stop searching for the show’s real-life people, particularly after a police investigation was launched following false accusations. However, Fiona Harvey soon stepped forward, believing to have inspired Martha while also denying almost every allegation put forward in the series.

Article continues after ad

Understandably, this only helped it become even more unmissable in the public eye, dominating Netflix’s top 10 for weeks. It’s started to calm down now, and a short film starring Gadd will soon premiere on YouTube.

Article continues after ad

Truth Serum, directed by Vika Evdokimenko (who’s been mentored by Spike Lee), has just been acquired by Omeleto, which distributes short films via its YouTube channel. It sounds pretty intense, with its official synopsis reading: “When guests at a housewarming party ingest a mysterious drug, ugly truths start to emerge wreaking absolute chaos and threatening the relationships of a group of old friends.”

Article continues after ad

According to Variety, Gadd will play Jimi, a “liability” whose “self-destructive behavior masks deep self-loathing and a secret that’s not ready to come out.”

It also stars Olivia Vinall, Sophie Kennedy Clark, Umi Meyers, Killian Kyle, Danny Ashok, and Miranda Beinart-Smith.

Truth Serum will premiere on YouTube on June 17. You can also find out more about Lions, Gadd’s next project that he’s writing and starring in for the BBC. If you’re still in the Baby Reindeer zone, we’ve got a rundown of Fiona Harvey’s tweets, every Fiona Muir article, and shows you should check out next.

Article continues after ad