Avril Lavigne working on Sk8er Boi movie

As the iconic Avril Lavigne lyrics go, “He was a boy, she was a girl, and together they made a movie based on my song.”

With the resurgence of early 2000s culture, it’s no surprise that punk pop princess Avril Lavigne has been making the rounds again.

In a recent interview, Lavigne stated numerous projects she was part of, as well as things she was looking forward to in the future.

This just happened to include a movie based on her hit 2002 song, “Sk8er Boi,” which turned 20 this year.

What will the Sk8er Boi movie be about?

Sadly, there are no details out yet about the Sk8er Boi movie, neither a release date nor a plot, as the project is only in development.

However, while she remained tight-lipped in her interview with Variety, Lavigne did state that there is a writer-director attached to the project, and that many of her friends in the music industry will be making cameos.

Avril Lavigne wants her own cooking show

The singer also mentioned multiple other projects she’s planning. Lavigne wants to revamp her 2008 clothing line, Abbey Dawn, which could be seen in many of her music videos. She also wants to start a makeup line, so that fans can recreate her black eyeliner look.

But her main goal, or at least the idea that excites her most, is the concept of her own cooking show.

In regards to creating cuisine, Lavigne feels very competent in the kitchen: “Basically, I’m good at everything and I can make anything,” she stated, “I’m really good at Italian and just on-the-spot making homemade pasta sauces.”

But for now, Lavigne is happy being on tour, as she is traveling with Machine Gun Kelly and heading out to play the festival circuit in September.

“It’s still so much fun,” the singer said about performing. “I’m having a blast – and I think I always will.”