Ryan Reynolds credits iconic pop star for rewriting Deadpool & Wolverine musical sequence

Ryan Reynolds credited one of the most famous pop stars as the mastermind behind the rewrite of a musical sequence in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to be chock-full of incredible cameos and Easter eggs, but it will also feature at least one musical sequence.

This isn’t new for the Deadpool movies, as the first two entries also had unforgettable needle-drop moments.

However, one of Deadpool & Wolverine’s tuneful scenes actually got a helping hand from the singer behind the popular licensed song. Star Ryan Reynolds revealed to SiriusXM that Madonna gave the crew a note on how her song should be used in the movie.

“Let’s preface it with the fact that — Madonna doesn’t just license the song, and particularly that song has not been licensed,” Reynolds said, referring to Madonna’s 1989 single ‘Like a Prayer.’ “So it was a big deal to ask for it and certainly a bigger deal to use it… We went over and met with her and showed her how it was being used and where and why.”

He continued, “And she gave a great note. My God, she watched it and, I’m not kidding, she was like, ‘You need to do this, this, and this in this moment.’ And damn it, if she wasn’t like spot-on and right.”

During the same interview, director Shawn Levy spoke candidly about the production and immediately implemented Madonna’s slice of criticism, “We literally went into a new recording session within 48 hours to do this one note. She had only one note, and it was a great note, and it made the sequence better.”

Levy added that meeting Madonna felt “like we were meeting royalty,” while Reynolds referred to the interaction as “one of the great thrills of my life.”

Besides Deadpool & Wolverine, Madonna has only licensed ‘Like A Prayer’ to four other projects: Gummo (1997), Never Been Kissed (1999), Derry Girls (2018), and The Idol (2023).

This will be the first time any of Madonna’s music will be featured in a Marvel movie, but the Deadpool franchise has a long history of using more old-school songs, like Salt-N-Pepa’s ‘Shoop’ in the first Deadpool and Cher’s ‘If I Could Turn Back Time’ in the second.

Viewers can find out in which scene Madonna’s hit song is featured when Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26.

