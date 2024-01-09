With numerous adaptations of the Mean Girls story now available, how long is this new cinematic musical iteration?

Mean Girls has been an iconic moment of cinema ever since it was released 20 years ago. And thus, a musical adaptation was inevitably created by original film writer Tina Fey. The Tony-nominated musical hit Broadway back in 2018, though its 833 show run was sadly cut short as a product of the global constrictions in 2021.

But now Mean Girls is back, once again in movie form, as the musical film adaptation will be heading to the big screen soon.

Article continues after ad

But movies can be so long nowadays, and unlike musicals, there’s no respite of an intermission. So how long is the 2024 Mean Girls movie musical, and how does it compare to previous iterations of the franchise?

Article continues after ad

How long is the Mean Girls musical movie?

The upcoming Mean Girls movie will be 1 hour and 52 minutes long, so just under 2 hours.

This makes it longer than the original Lindsey Lohan movie, which runs at 1 hour and 37 minutes. But naturally it will run shorter than the actual Tina Fey written musical, which comes to 2 hours and 30 minutes, including intermission.

Article continues after ad

This could be due to songs being cut, as Regina actor Reneé Rapp revealed to Us Weekly that “There might be different songs. Some songs that are in the musical version might be in the movie or might not be.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

According to an interview with Fandango, the 2024 Mean Girls will not be a remake of the 2004 movie, nor the Broadway Musical, but instead will be a hybrid of both.

Article continues after ad

And so the plot, originally based on Rosalind Wiseman’s 2002 book Queen Bees and Wannabes, will be as such: “Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.”

Article continues after ad

While Mean Girls was initially set to stream on Paramount+, in September it was announced that the movie would be getting a theatrical run. So be sure to don your best pink ensemble and check it out in cinemas while you’re still allowed to sit with us!

Article continues after ad

Mean Girls will be available in US cinemas on January 12, and UK cinemas on January 17. Find out more about the movie here.

And for more of our regular TV and movie coverage, click here.