Cinnabon release new pink rolls for Mean Girls collab and fans can’t wait

Cinnabon have announced the release of their Mean Girls movie collab, and people are absolutely dying to try it.

We’ve seen some pretty cool fast food collabs recently. Over Christmas, Krispy Kreme announced that they were releasing Elf movie themed doughnuts, and in January, they told people they’d be bringing back the fan-favorite Lotus Biscoff doughnuts.

Now, Cinnabon is also upping the game, as they’ve announced that they’ll be releasing pink rolls in honor of the new Mean Girls movie, which comes out on January 19, 2024.

Starting January 17 and available every Wednesday through February 7, items from the brand — including the Classic, MiniBon, BonBites and Center of the Roll snacks — will be available with pink colored frosting, while supplies last and at participating locations only.

People can’t wait to try Cinnabons’ Mean Girls collab

When the brand announced the new Mean Girls collab on Instagram, people couldn’t wait to get their hands on one of these limited edition rolls.

“This is what dreams are made of,” one excited user wrote.

“On Wednesdays we get Cinnabon,” another joked, mimicking a classic line from the cult classic.

“Omg, the collab we didn’t know we needed!” one exclaimed.

Some however, were disappointed that the pink icing wasn’t flavoured, and simply colored pink.

“Please tell us that the icing itself will be flavored with something. Not just regular icing tinted with pink.”

Most didn’t care, and were just excited to join in on the festivities, saying that the new Mean Girls rolls were the perfect way to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

“Love pink! I’m thinking for Valentine’s Day?”

Fans can pick up some more pink treats this month, as Dunkin’ finally announced they’re bringing back their Pink Velvet Macchiato.