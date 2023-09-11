Ashton Kutcher “gross” Hilary Duff clip resurfaces amid Danny Masterson case

A “gross” clip of Ashton Kutcher speaking about Hilary Duff as a teenager has resurfaced amid the Danny Masterson case.

Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis have been slammed after they were among a group of people who wrote character letters to the judge defending their That 70s Show co-star Danny Masterson. Kutcher called Masterson a “role model,” while Kunis vouched for his “exceptional character.”

In May this year, Masterson was found guilty of raping two women, and on September 7, he was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison. Both Kutcher and Kunis have since apologized, posting an Instagram video together in which they explained why they wrote the letters.

Kutcher said they “would never want” to “undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatize them in any way,” but their apology hasn’t gone down too well online, with a resurfaced video of the actor drawing further criticism.

Over the weekend, a clip of Kutcher making a “gross” comment about waiting for a then-15-year-old Hilary Duff to turn 18 has resurfaced amid the backlash he’s facing for his support of Masterson.

The footage is from the MTV prank show Punk’d, in which the actor served as the host from 2003 to 2007. In it, he says: “Hilary Duff is in Lizzie McGuire. She also has an album out. She’s going to be in a movie called Cheaper By the Dozen. And she’s one of the girls that we’re all waiting for to turn 18, along with the Olsen twins.”

Twitter user @princess_antifa shared the video, writing: “Ashton Kutcher is a slime ball.” It has since been viewed more than 21 million times, while thousands of people have commented to share their disdain for his remark, which also included Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who are just a year older than Duff.

As said by one: “Ugh! Who else remembers how unapologetically creepy dudes were about girls ‘finally turning 18!’ The early 2000s were wild! (As in gross).”

“Deadass remember VH1 having a whole segment about Duff, Lohan, Olsen Twins. Spears and Xtina got it worse,” said another. “It was so normalized that I didn’t even realize how weird it was…”

“I’ve seen a lot of dismaying news about Ashton Kutcher in the last 24 hours. I’m actually disappointed,” added a third, while a fourth chimed in: “I’m old enough to remember an internet countdown to the Olsen Twins’ 18 birthday. It was a gross era.”

Other comments include “Ew”, “Big yikes”, “Weird”, and “Def gross”, while others pointed out the fact that Kutcher starred in Cheaper By the Dozen alongside Duff when he was 24 years old.

For those who defended the star, @princess_antifa commented on their own post to say: “To all the people telling on themselves, it’s not normal to express desire for a child to age quickly so you can sleep with them.

“Please guzzle a gallon of milk after it’s been in the sun for two weeks thank you. Predator solidarity stays strong and that was the exact point of showing this video.” Kutcher is yet to comment on the situation.

