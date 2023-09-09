That ’70s Show fans stunned at cast members defending Danny Masterson amid sentencing

As Danny Masterson was sentenced 30 years on the charges of rape, his That ’70s Show cast members have written letter defending him.

Fans of That ’70s Show remember the series as a fun-filled, heartwarming adventure as they followed a group of tight knit friends go through love, financial woes, growing up, and more in the 1970s.

The show, starring Topher Grace as the lead character of Eric Foreman, helped launch the career of many Hollywood stars like Wilmer Valderrama, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher.

Article continues after ad

However, one of the cast — Danny Masterson — has been sentenced to a lengthy sentence on the counts of rape and his fellow cast members have written letter defended him as a person, shocking many of their lifelong fans.

Article continues after ad

That ’70s show fans shocked at cast members actions

That 70s Show

Masterson was recently sentenced to “30 years to life in prison in a retrial for raping two of the three victims he was originally charged with assaulting.” The assaults reportedly occurred between 2001 and 2003, while he was still starring on That ’70s Show.

Article continues after ad

According to Decider, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who starred opposite Masterson on That ’70s Show, were amongst 50 people who wrote letters to the judge defending Masteron’s character and revering him as a person.

Kutcher called Masterson a “role model,” while Kunis vouched for his “exceptional character.” Kutcher’s full letter expressed that Masteron “instantly” became a “dedicated co worker, and role model to me [on That ’70s Show” and attributed “not falling into the typical Hollywood life of drugs directly to Danny.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Kunis, on the otherhand, explained that she could “wholeheartedly vouch” for Masterson’s “exceptional character and the tremendous positive influence he has had on me and the people around him” and considered him to be “an exceptional older brother figure” to her.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Kutcher and Kunis weren’t the other ’70s Show cast members to vouch for Masterson as Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, who played Kitty and Red Foreman, also submitted letters to the judge.

Article continues after ad

Rupp explained that it was “so hard” for her to wrap her head around the two counts of rape Masterson faced, as she always though of him to be “respectful and kind, while Smith wrote that Masterson “treated all women on the show with respect, not only the women in the cast, but women on the crew as well.”

Article continues after ad

’70s Show fans were exceptionally shocked at the cast’s candor, especially in the Kutcher who co-founded a charity that fights against sex trafficking, child marriage, and more. Below are some the fans’ reactions:

Article continues after ad

Despites Masteron’s cast members’ pleas, he will still be sentenced to 30 years for his crime of rape, though his lawyers say they will appeal the decision.

You can check out our other TV hubs below:

The Sandman Season 2 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Squid Game Season 2 | Wednesday Season 2 | Murder Mystery 3 | Gears of War movie | Cobra Kai Season 6