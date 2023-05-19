Are Lara Jean and Peter still together in XO Kitty?

Lara Jean and Peter are the rom-com couple of modern times, but despite surviving three movies, are they still together in XO Kitty?

After the popularity of the To All the Boys I Loved Before movies, it seems like the Netflix franchise is far from over. The youngest Covey sister, Kitty, is now set to star in her own series, XO Kitty, much to the excitement of those who love romantic comedies and K-dramas.

However, Kitty is known to be the one who started off the plot of the franchise as a whole, as she released the letters that her older sister Lara Jean had written to all the boys she’d loved before, which is what ultimately led to her and Peter Kavinsky getting together.

The pair survived all three movies, and while there were the occasional jealousy issue, miscommunication, and even a breakup or two, the pair decided to stick it out long-distance as they went to separate colleges. But, in the four-year time jump between the films and XO Kitty, did the pair manage to stay together?

Do Lara Jean and Peter stay together in XO Kitty?

Yes, they do. While we don’t see the couple in XO Kitty, Kitty herself confirms that Lara Jean and Peter are still together.

During a scene in XO Kitty, where she’s talking to her new school friend Q about Dae and Yuri’s fake relationship, Kitty discusses a very similar story that we all know and love.

She says: “My sister, Lara Jean, was once in a fake relationship with her boyfriend, Peter. It’s actually kind of my fault, but then it eventually turned real, and they’re still together.”

Considering that Jenny Han, the original author of the franchise, worked on this Netflix series, it’s official canon that the pair stay together, despite four years and 3,000 miles passing between them.

But perhaps we shouldn’t have worried, as Lara Jean says at the end of the third film, To All the Boys: Always and Forever: “The truth is, I have no idea what [life] has in store for me. But I do know that love – real love – is choosing each other through all of it every single day – beginning, middle, and end. I know what people are thinking. Two kids, 3,000 miles apart for four years? No way they’ll ever make it. But we’re not like those other couples. We’re Lara Jean and Peter.”

Do the To All the Boys actors think Lara Jean and Peter would stay together?

Surprisingly, the actors for Lara Jean and Peter aren’t quite as convinced as XO Kitty is.

In an interview with The New York Times after the release of the third and final film, Lana Condor, who plays Lara Jean, believed that the couple would split during college, but then reunite later in their lives.

She explained: “I personally have this feeling that they’re going to try to make it work in college, but they’re going to have to grow separately to be fully ready to come together. But I know for a fact that they’re going to get married; they’re going to live happily ever after. I just think they might need to grow as individuals first. And then I’d love to see them meeting each other again.”

As for Noah Centineo, who plays Peter, he told Elle that he had “no idea” about the couple’s fate. “I think they leave the ending open to ambiguity, and I think for a good reason,” he said.

XO Kitty premiered on Netflix on May 18, 2023. For more TV & movies content, be sure to check out our main page for all of the latest news. And for more Netflix-specific content, click here.