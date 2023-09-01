Arcane Season 2 release window finally revealed

Arcane Season 2’s release window has finally been revealed as fans have spent over a year anxiously awaiting more information on the show. However, it won’t be coming as soon as you may think.

With Arcane having breakout success that spanned far past the League of Legends universe and its already large fandom, it’s no surprise that fans of the first season have been hungry for more news on the show.

That news has come in the form of a Tencent conference that revealed the release window for the series. Though Arcane Season 2 was confirmed beforehand, this is the first we’ve heard of an actual release window.

This release window brings with it good and bad news. While it’s great for fans of the series that a release date has been locked in, the show is still a ways away.

When will Arcane Season 2 come out?

Various pictures were posted from those who attended the Tencent Video V Vision Conference in China that gave us the very first announcement of a release window for the series.

Considering Arcane Season 1 took the better part of a decade to make, it’s no surprise that hearing news of its follow up has taken a while. And, while fans of the show are glad we have news on it, it’s still a ways away.

According to the announcement at the Tencent conference, Arcane Season 2 will be airing in Winter 2024. While this may sound like that sets it up for a release date in January or February, it actually places the release window in the range of October-December in Q4 of 2024.

This window confirms that Arcane Season 2 is at least a year away at this point.

With all that said, the first season of Arcane proved itself to be an award-winning show that gripped critics and general audiences alike, giving the follow-up a near-impossible task of trying to top the original. Whether or not animation studio Fortiche can pull it off remains to be seen.

