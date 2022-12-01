Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania new footage shows the power of Kang

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at josh.tyler@dexerto.com

In new footage shown at Brazil’s Comic Con, viewers finally got to see how powerful Kang will be in Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania.

With the opening of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s multiverse, fans were ready to see one of its great rulers and iconic villains: Kang.

The Conqueror was first alluded to/seen in Season 1 of Loki where a variant of Kang was found at the end of time under the moniker of “He Who Remains.” But his death in the season finale allowed the multiverse to crack open and for one of his most sinister variants, Kang the Conqueror, to begin his Empire.

The villain has already been confirmed to be the big bad of the next Avengers film – Avengers: The Kang Empire – but Kang himself will first appear in the first project of MCU Phase 5, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

During CCXP 2022, Disney showed off a variety of upcoming projects, including the near-future of the MCU.

While the first Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer was the main draw, the House of Mouse also dropped some footage from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

While there wasn’t a ton in the new footage compared to the first trailer, a changed line of dialogue gives some more menace to Kang.

“Scott Lang, your reality, everything you’re holding onto, I know how it ends,” Kang says before warning Ant-Man he’s out of his depth.

This sounds suspiciously like the language He Who Remains uttered in the finale of Loki, where he taunted the titular character and Sylvie by saying that he knew how everything would play out. If Kang has similar multiversal knowledge, he could very well turn out to be a bigger threat than anyone the Avengers ever faced.