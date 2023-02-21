Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania director interested in making a Nova MCU movie

Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania director Peyton Reed has hinted at his interest in future MCU projects, revealing that he has his sights set on more than just continuing the Ant-Man series and is interested in making a Nova movie.

The latest MCU blockbuster to hit theatres is the brand new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The film delves deep into the Quantum Realm while also properly introducing audiences to the next big bad, Kang the Conqueror.

While the character, played by Jonathan Majors, was revealed at the end of Loki season 1, Quantumania shines the spotlight on the character and the larger role he will play in the future of the MCU. For director Peyton Reed, his future in the Marvel universe could see him lead more projects that, like Ant-Man and The Wasp, center on some of the smaller, less heavy-hitting heroes.

“That’s what’s great about Marvel because there’s this infinite… The ones that are interesting to me now are kind of the lesser, said Reed in a recent interview with Collider. “I mean, Ant-Man at the time – we knew Ant-Man, he was a founding member of the Avengers, but in terms of the public consciousness, he was probably a B-level, maybe a C-level character. Who knows, it depends on your point of view. I love that about him.”

Later on in the same interview, Reed was asked if there are any other MCU characters he would like to bring to the big screen and director. “To me, he was almost like a subculture Marvel hero. It’s what drew me to Bring It On like, “A movie about cheerleaders? That’s weird.” And drew me to Down With Love. “It’s like a sort of Rock Hudson, Doris Day homage as a romantic comedy set in the ‘60s?” I’m into that. I had the same attraction to Ant-Man, it was the same kind of thing. So I like the idea. I would do a Nova movie. I love [The Man Called Nova]. That seems cool.”

Nova could play a big role in the future of the MCU

Marvel Comics

In the Marvel comics, Nova was first introduced way back in 1976 and has been a constant figure in the larger Marvel world ever since. In the comics, Nova has worked alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy, featured in the Secret Invasion series, and much more.

With the MCU set to expand in a big way in the coming years, the likes of the Fantastic Four and X-Men being brought in, the chances of a future Nova movie or TV show are definitely a possibility.

