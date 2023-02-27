Ant-Man 3 star fought for MODOK’s butt after it was cut

MODOK and his butt may be a contentious part of Ant-Man 3, but apparently, we weren’t always going to see so much of him.

Ant-Man 3, aka Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, is the newest film from the MCU, but is seemingly not the most loved.

Many viewers are taking contention with multiple factors of the film – this includes MODOK, whose CGI rendering is often laughably bad. However, he is meant to be a funny character, and what’s funnier than butt humor?

MODOK actually has a butt scene in the film, but turns out it wasn’t always going to be there. We’ll explain all, but first, slight spoiler warning for Ant-Man 3!

MODOK bares all in Ant-Man 3

Now, strangely Ant-Man has often been discussed alongside butts – some viewers wanted to see him go up a butt when it came to defeating Thanos – but there was a moment of nudity in Ant-Man 3 that can add to that conversation.

Midway through the film, Darren Cross (played by Corey Stoll), who was once the formidable Yellowjacket, and is now the odd MODOK, appears in the Quantum Realm. We get a brief sequence explaining how this came to be, and it includes a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shot of MODOK’s bare behind.

While this is not the first time nudity has been flashed in a Marvel movie, this shot did blow up on Twitter, with one user stating, “I can’t lie the highlight of Quantumania had to be MODOK’s bare little butt on my IMAX screen.”

MODOK’s actor had to fight for that butt

However, there has been some censorship when it comes to the butt-shot. Good Morning America had to blur it out while releasing clips, for example.

Turns out that not only has it been blurred out, but it was almost going to be cut altogether, according to MODOK actor Corey Stoll. In an interview with ComicBook.com he stated, “On the very first day I visited set, I went to the offices. They showed me all the art and the animatics. They showed me a brief animatic of that scene, and, I mean, I laughed hysterically. I thought it was so brilliant and funny.

“Then I heard that they were going to cut that scene, and I lobbied pretty hard for them to put it back in. I can’t take credit for having that in there, but I will.”

The film’s director Peyton Reed has also given comments on the nudity, even revealing to Yahoo! Entertainment the notes he made about how it should be presented: “Well, so MODOK has a very different butt than Thor and Hulk.

“That visual effects shot where we show it was something that struck us as very funny, this quick version and sort of grotesque. And I remember with every visual effect shot in the movie, you get the shot back from the vendor and you analyze it and give notes, and I’m gonna admit to you here in front of everybody that one of my notes in that shot was like, ‘Oh, that’s really great, but you need to see a little bit more of his butt crack in this.’

“That was an actual note given that everyone agreed with in the room and what you see in the movie is where we landed.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in cinemas now, and you can check out more of our coverage below…

