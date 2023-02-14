Ant-Man 3 cast: All characters and actors in Quantumania

Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the third film in the Marvel franchise, and this is a guide to all the characters, plus details of the Ant-Man 3 cast.

Here’s how Marvel is pitching the final instalment of the Ant-Man trilogy…

In the film, which officially kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, superhero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures, and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang.

The following is the Ant-Man 3 cast, including details of all the major characters and actors.

Contents

Ant-Man 3 cast: All characters and actors

Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania features returning cast members from Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp. While they are joined by a hand-full of brand-new characters, including the overarching villain of the MCU’s Phase 5 in the shape of Kang the Conquerer.

Scott Lang/Ant-Man: Paul Rudd

Scott Lang is a good-natured thief who is divorced, in and out of prison, and a bad Dad to his daughter Cassie. One day Scott breaks into the house of scientist Hank Pym and tries on the suite he finds there. Which shrinks Scott Down to the size of an insect, thereby turning him into Ant-Man.

Scott is played by Paul Rudd, who before becoming an Avenger, was best-known for comedy roles in the likes of Anchorman, Knocked Up, Role Models, and I Love You, Man.

Hank Pym: Michael Douglas

Dr. Henry ‘Hank’ Pym is a former Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. who used his quantum physics and entomology skills to create the formula for the Pym Particle, which changes the distance between atoms, thereby allowing shrinkage to happen. He was the original Ant-Man.

Michael Douglas won the Academy Award for Best Picture when he produced One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. Then the Oscar for Best Actor when he starred in Wall Street. As the son of Kirk, he’s Hollywood royalty, while his other hits include Romancing the Stone, Fatal Attraction, and Basic Instinct.

Hope van Dyne/Wasp: Evangeline Lilly

Hope is the daughter of Hank Pym, and assumed the mantle of Wasp from her mother Janet van Dyne. She’s also head of the Pym van Dyne Foundation, while she has an on-off-on-again relationship with Scott.

Evangeline Lilly is best known for her role as Kate Austen in blockbuster TV series Lost. Her other big franchise is The Hobbit, in which she played Tauriel across three films.

Janet van Dyne: Michelle Pfeiffer

Janet van Dyne is Hank’s wife, Hope’s mother, and the original Wasp. She was lost in the Quantum Realm when she became sub-atomic in 1987. Then made it back with the help of the Ant-Man crew in 2018.

Michelle Pfeiffer’s breakout role was in Scarface. She then received acclaim for her work in Dangerous Liaisons and The Fabulous Baker Boys, before making her first comic book movie, playing Catwoman in Batman Returns.

Cassie Lang: Kathryn Newton

Cassie is Scott’s daughter, who is now 18-years-old, and acquires her own super-suit in this instalment. The character was previously played by Abby Ryder Forston in the first two Ant-Man movies, and Emma Fuhrmann in Avengers: Endgame.

On TV, Kathryn has appeared in Gary Unmarried, Supernatural, and Big Little Lies, while her movies include Blockers, Detective Pikachu, and Freaky.

Kang the Conqueror: Jonathan Majors

Kang first appeared in TV series Loki, though this was an alternate timeline where the character was called “He Who Remains.” This version of Kang is trapped in the Quantum Realm and needs Pym Particles to escape. Kang will also be the villain across much of Phase 5 in the MCU.

Jonathan Majors rose to prominence in acclaimed indie feature The Last Black Man in San Francisco and acclaimed horror series Lovecraft Country. 2023 is a big year for him because as well as playing the Ant-Man villain, Majors is also the boxing antagonist in Creed III.

Krylar: Bill Murray

Lord Krylar is the governor of Axia, a strange, wealthy community in the Quantum Realm. He enjoys the good life, and knows Jane from her time spent there.

Bill Murray made his name on Saturday Night Live before starring in some of the greatest comedy movies of all-time, including Caddyshack, Ghostbusters, and Groundhog Day. This is his first superhero movie.

MODOK: Corey Stoll

Darren Cross turned into the villainous Yellowjacket in the first Ant-Man movie. In this third instalment, he’s turning into the equally villainous M.O.D.O.K., a cybernetically enhanced man with a giant head. You can find out all about the character here.

Corey Stoll previously appeared in House of Cards on the small screen, where he also currently stars in Billions. His big screen projects include Black Mass, First Man, and The Many Saints of Newark.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is out on February 17, 2023. You can find all our coverage on the movie here, including news of any post-credit scenes, plus speculation on whether there will be an Ant-Man 4.