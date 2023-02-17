Ant-Man 3 post-credits scenes explained

Ant-Man 3 – aka Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – is in cinemas now, which means it’s time for us to breakdown the movie’s TWO post-credits scenes.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the third – and potentially final – Ant-Man movie. It’s also Scott Lang’s darkest adventure yet, if not his best, as stated in our review of the movie.

The Ant-Man 3 official synopsis is as follows: In the film, which officially kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, superhero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures, and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang.

We’re going to go into detail about what happens during and after the credits now, so beware of SPOILERS AHEAD…

How many post-credits scenes are there in Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania

There are two post-credits scenes in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The first involves a gang of Kangs, and sets up future movies, perhaps even leading up to Avengers: Kang Dynasty in 2025.

The second is a brief period piece that plays out on earth, sometime in the past, and seems to lay the groundwork for a Marvel sequel series on Disney+…

Ant-Man 3 mid-credits scene explained

Quantumania’s mid-credits scene revolves around the Council of Kangs. A group of characters – all played by Jonathan Majors – are standing in a circle, arguing about Kang the Conqueror.

If you know comic book lore, it looks like their number includes Rama-Tut and Immortus, two of the first iterations of the character.

Unhappy that Ant-Man and Wasp have killed their exiled variant, they decide to prevent those Avengers from meddling in the multiverse further, for fear they’ll destroy everything that the Council has built.

They therefore call upon all Kangs to assist their efforts, at which point a stadium full of Kangs goes wild with excitement. And think we might have even spotted a Skrull Kang in there!

Quantumania post-credits scene explained

Ant-Man 3’s post-credits scene is a more sedate affair. The sting plays out in a theater in what looks to be Victorian times. A figure onstage starts talking about time, and more specifically how it shapes us, and how we can shape it.

Loki is watching from the audience. He then turns to Mobius in the next seat and whispers: “It’s him!”

The him in question appears to be Victor Timely, due to his moustache, the time period, and the fact that he’s played by Jonathan Majors. Timely is another Kang variant, with the scene likely setting up the villain in Season 2 of Loki.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in cinemas now, while our extensive coverage of the movie can be found here.