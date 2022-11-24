Andor creator teases fan-favorite Star Wars character in Season 2

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy has all but confirmed the arrival of a fan-favorite Star Wars character from Rogue One in Season 2.

A few months ago, if you’d asked your everyday Star Wars fan if they were excited for Andor, they probably would have shrugged. Now, the prequel series has reached the end of its first season, and it’s been heralded as one of the best shows the franchise has ever produced.

The series chronicles the backstory of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), the Rebel spy who gave his life to steal the Empire’s plans for the Death Star, a pivotal moment that led to the downfall of the Imperial Era.

We’ve been reintroduced to a few Rogue One characters, like Ruescott Melshi (Duncan Pow) and Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) – but we’re still waiting on a wise-cracking droid, and they’re due to arrive in Season 2.

Andor showrunner teases K-2SO in Season 2

K-2SO, voiced by Alan Tudyk, made his debut in Rogue One. He’s a reprogrammed Imperial droid who assists Cassian on his missions, whether it’s being his co-pilot or getting him out of sticky situations with troopers.

While we’ve seen droids like him, we’ve yet to actually see Cassian meeting K-2SO (despite that heartbreaking callback in Episode 6) – but it’s coming, according to Tony Gilroy.

He told Collider: “Well, I think that’s one of the responsibilities of Part 2. Obviously, if we’re going to walk into Rogue, we have to deal with that.”

Gilroy said there were “multiple reasons” he wasn’t included in Season 1, but urged fans to “wait and see.”

“It’s a story we are eager to tell. It’s difficult to carry an Imperial droid around with you and not draw all kinds of attention,” he said.

“It’s a difficult piece of luggage. When we do it, we’ll do it in a spectacular fashion as opposed to presenting it and ignoring it, or presenting it or hiding it, or the bad versions we would have been forced to do.”

Andor Season 1 is available to stream now. You can find out more about Season 2 here and sign up for Disney+ here.