All returning characters in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is finally set to launch on October 31 and it features the return of some familiar faces from earlier games in the series.

Set ten years after the events of Inquisition, The Veilguard is a sequel that continues the story directly for the first time in franchise history. There are some limited ways that your choices in that game will affect how this one plays out, and returning characters have a significant role to play.

The branching narrative and party mechanic allow players to decide exactly how significant a role those characters will play. Still, they serve as a relatable touchstone and an excellent way of tying the narrative together with the game’s more expansive lore.

With all of that in mind, here’s every returning character to look out for in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

(Spoilers ahead)

Solas, the Dread Wolf

Bioware/Dexerto

Easily one of the most compelling characters in the Dragon Age canon, Solas is back and he has big plans for Thedas and beyond. He remains desperate to destroy the Veil (which he created) in order to merge the spirit and mortal worlds, and restore the ancient world of the Elves in the process.

The post-credits scene in Inquisition would suggest that he is also packing some significant new powers and knowledge at the expense of Flemeth. Acting as a true arbiter of his beliefs, rather than being expressly good or evil, time will tell whether his plans finally come to fruition by the end of The Veilguard.

Varric Tethras

Bioware/Dexerto

Everyone’s favorite dwarf returns with his trusty crossbow, Bianca in hand once again. First appearing in the rushed and disappointing Dragon Age 2, Varric quickly became a fan-favorite for his reliable nature, combat prowess and generally being nice to be around.

He is set to take on a more senior role in The Veilguard as a de facto mentor to the rest of the group. Though the player will, of course, take the lead on their own decisions, they work closely with Varric to decide the best course of action, and he serves as the solid foundation that our rag-tag group needs to succeed.

Lace Harding

Bioware/Dexerto

Lace Harding will be familiar to players of the last game in the series as the lead scout for the Inquisition, who reports to the player each time they go to a new area. The likable and morally consistent Dwarf plays a much more significant role in The Veilguard as one of the game’s companions.

Her high rank and essential role within the Inquisition does rear its head more than once in the game, and she serves as the most tangible connection to the last game. With some impressive abilities in her toolkit, Harding should feature heavily in many playthroughs.

Morrigan

Bioware/Dexerto

Renowned sorceress and daughter of the Witch of the Wilds, Flemeth, Morrigan is back once again in Dragon Age: Veilguard. Though she doesn’t play an active role in the player’s party and isn’t available as a companion, Morrigan makes her presence felt throughout by aiding in our attempts to stop the Elven Gods.

As one of the most important characters in the series, it makes sense that she returns here, though some will inevitably wish that her presence was more prevalent throughout. Offering sage advice and still shapeshifting with the best of them, it’s nice to see her return in The Veilguard regardless.

Neve Gallus

Bioware/Dexerto

Though this is her first appearance in the Dragon Age video games, Neve Gallus is technically a returning character from Bioware’s own, lore-friendly Tevinter Nights anthology of short stories. Gallus is a mage who works out of the city of Minrathous as a private investigator.

Serving as one of the player companions, she has a highly important role to play in the events of Veilguard. As a member of a rebellious faction fighting to secure the future of her home city, she is also one of the more interesting and nuanced potential party members.