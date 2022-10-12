Andor Episode 6 has a heartbreaking callback to Rogue One

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Andor Episode 6 has just hit Disney+, and while fans try to process what they’ve just seen, they’ve also picked up on a heartbreaking reference to Rogue One.

Andor will chronicle the five-year lead-up to the events of Rogue One, the Star Wars prequel that first introduced Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) to the galaxy far, far away.

Episode 6 sees the Rebels carry out their heist on the Empire base, followed by an awe-inspiring escape through “the Eye” – you can read our review here.

As Cassian “climbs” higher among the rushing meteorites, fans have picked up on an emotional callback to Rogue One, which has now given a past scene new meaning.

Andor fans notice major Rogue One reference in Episode 6

As Cassian flies away from the Imperial base, Nemik (Alex Lawther) tells him he needs to climb higher. Cassian is hesitant, given the meteorite storm above him, but Nemik keeps screaming: “Climb!”

Nemik, who got his back crushed during takeoff, later dies, with “climb” being among his final words to Cassian.

In Rogue One, when Cassian and Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) are trying to retrieve the data from the vault and escape Scarif, K-2SO (Alan Tudyk) sacrifices himself to save them from the troopers. “Climb, climb,” he tells Cassian, before he dies.

It’s just one word, but Andor viewers picked up on it right away. “When I said I wanted Rogue One parallels in Andor, I did not mean I wanted ‘climb’ to be said by both K-2SO and Nemik to Cassian before they perished and I really cannot stress that enough,” one wrote.

“Skeen tells Cassian that people like them are born in a hole and all they know how to do is to climb over other people to get out. Nemik and K2SO’s last words to Cassian are ‘Climb’. I’m going to scream,” a second tweeted.

“K-2SO & Nemik’s final words being climb hits me so hard in my heart,” a third wrote.

Andor Episode 7 will be available to watch on October 19. You can sign up for Disney+ here.