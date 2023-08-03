Star Wars fans hyped after Ahsoka reveals mysterious Inquisitor’s name

As Star Wars fans get ready for Ahsoka, the identity of the show’s new, mysterious Inquisitor has been revealed – and it looks like the force may be unleashed.

Ahsoka sees the solo live-action debut of Rosario Dawson’s iconic character, following the former Jedi knight after the fall of the Empire as she “investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.”

According to the star, creator Dave Filoni sees this as Season 5 of Star Wars Rebels, so nothing’s off the table when it comes to events and people from the expanded universe being re-canonized; we already know Admiral Thrawn is coming back, as well as Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, and we’ll likely see more of Ezra Bridger.

However, one character invited a lot of speculation when they appeared in a trailer for the series: a new Inquisitor, and now we know who they are. Possible spoilers to follow…

Ahsoka reveals identity of new Inquisitor

The new Inquisitor in Ahsoka is named Marrok.

Their character description on the official Star Wars website reads: “Once an Inquisitor hunting Jedi for the Empire, the mysterious Marrok now works as a mercenary hired by Morgan Elsbeth to carry out dark deeds. Fully encased in battered battle armor, the warrior still carries a red double-bladed saber with a circular hilt.”

Some fans suspected it may have been Ezra Bridger behind the armor, having been corrupted after disappearing into the Unknown Regions. Others still believe it could be Barriss Offee, who was seduced by the dark side and framed Ahsoka for a Jedi Temple bombing.

Consider this: Marrok is awfully close to another antihero’s name – Galen Marek, aka Starkiller from The Force Unleashed. When the Inquisitor was first shown, hopes of a live-action Starkiller arrival were shared all across social media, and they’ve just been renewed.

“So this mysterious Inquisitor’s name is ‘Marrok’? I’m just gonna say for the record: this is doing nothing to halt the Starkiller allegations lol,” one user wrote. “Wait a minute, Marrok is extremely similar to Galen Marek aka STARKILLER. COULD THAT INQUISITOR REALLY BE HIM?!? I’M FREAKING OUT,” another wrote.

“Ahsoka was Anakin’s apprentice, Starkiller was Vader’s apprentice. Would kinda make sense if they went this route,” a third tweeted.

That last tweet raises a notable point, as an Amazon listing for official merchandise leaked the appearance of Anakin Skywalker – could we see him training his ultra-powerful apprentice?

Ahsoka hits Disney+ on August 23. Find out more about the new show here.