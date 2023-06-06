Star Wars fans think Ahsoka will introduce Legends anti-hero

After Ahsoka revealed a new Inquisitor, Star Wars fans think a Legends character is finally making their live-action debut; let’s just say, the force may be unleashed.

Inquisitors were first introduced to the current Star Wars canon in Dave Filoni’s Rebels series, enlisted by Darth Vader to hunt down the remaining Jedi in the wake of Order 66. They’ve also appeared in Fallen Order and Obi-Wan Kenobi, with the latter marking their first appearance in live-action.

Ahsoka takes place in the same post-Return of the Jedi era as The Mandalorian, which begs the question: why are there still Inquisitors, given they never appeared during the original trilogy, and the New Republic is now in power?

Well, fans have been speculating over the identity of the double-bladed-saber-wielder, and one prediction is particularly exciting.

Star Wars fans think Starkiller is coming to Ahsoka

Starkiller, born Galen Marek, was first introduced in 2008’s The Force Unleashed. In the game, he’s an over-powered Force user trained by Darth Vader as his secret apprentice, who has a bit of a knack for slicing, dicing, flinging, and manipulating Stormtroopers and anyone else he comes across.

Alas, he was archived in the non-canon Legends extended universe following Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm, and he’s not been seen since. So, could this Inquisitor be Starkiller, emerging from the ashes of the Empire to face off against Ahsoka Tano?

“AHSOKA VS STARKILLER. Anakin’s Padawan vs Darth Vader’s Apprentice… I see what you’re cooking Dave Filoni,” one user wrote. “If this ends up being Starkiller then Ahsoka will go down as the best live-action Star Wars property,” another wrote. “It’s pure speculation but I hope it’s not Barriss and it’s Starkiller, obviously a nerfed version but still canonized. Could also play a larger role in Filoni’s own movie,” a third tweeted.

The concerns over Starkiller’s strength are valid: he is outrageously, hilariously powerful. “Starkiller’s powers are beyond Ahsoka’s by an order of magnitude. Dude pulled a literal star destroyer out of the sky, beat Vader and Luke and Obi-Wan in the dark endings. He has no limits because he’s a video game character,” one wrote.

“Lmaooo, it’s going to be the 8th brother or an entirely new character. There’s no way in hell it would be Starkiller, he would destroy Ahsoka so easily with a fart,” another wrote. “I think Dave [Filoni] understands the significance of Starkiller enough to not introduce him as a side character in Ahsoka, but that said it would be cool to discover that Vader did have a secret apprentice that rivals Ahsoka’s skill,” a third tweeted.

Ahsoka will start streaming on Disney+ in August 2023. Check out our other Star Wars content here.