What does “the tower reversed” mean? Agatha All Along quote explained

Agatha All Along Episode 6 reveals Wiccan’s backstory, explaining how Billy Kaplan learned about the Witch’s Road – and in one key scene, he’s told, “The tower reversed.”

At the end of Episode 5, the Marvel series revealed what we’ve always known: “Teen” is actually Billy Kaplan, aka Wiccan, the reincarnated son of the Scarlet Witch.

Still, it is a major development with potentially huge consequences for the MCU; if Wanda’s son is still alive, his brother Tommy, aka Speed, is out there too, and it could pave the way for the Avenger’s return.

The opening scenes of Episode 6 take place at the same time as WandaVision, showing Billy’s fateful encounter with Lilia Calderu, a member of Agatha’s new coven. She tells him that “the tower reversed” – if you don’t know what that means (I certainly didn’t), I’ve got you covered.

“The tower reversed” meaning

“The tower reversed” stems from Tarot card readings; specifically the Tower card, and if you receive it reversed, it indicates you’re about to undergo a major personal transformation.

Disney+

When Billy meets Lilia, he asks her to read his palm. She sees a “long journey” ahead with “transformation… your lifeline is broken in two” (she also sees the later version of him in her crystal ball).

This is when Lilia says “the tower reversed”, and while there’s no Tarot cards on her table, it has a clear meaning in the context of Billy: his life is about to change.

Soon after, everyone at his bar mitzvah is forced to evacuate because of the “Westview Anomaly.” As his parents are driving, they accidentally veer off the road and slam into a tree, killing Billy almost instantly. While his mum and dad run to get help, he suddenly wakes up – with the soul of Wanda’s son inside him.

Disney+ Six promotional Tarot cards were released for Agatha All Along, including a Tower card

This lines up with Labryinthos’ explanation of the reversed Tower card. “When you get the Tower card reversed, you can feel some crisis looming along the horizon, and you are struggling as much as you can to try and avoid its manifestation,” it reads.

“What you have not realized is that these breakdowns can be beneficial in breaking down your reliance on something that is false. The tower is built on faulty foundations, and it must fall. Though the destruction will be painful, the humbleness resulting from it can bring us peace.”

While a reversed Tower card suggests a reluctance to change (perhaps why Wiccan has struggled to access any of his memories and why he can’t control his powers), an upright Tower represents “radical” and “momentous” change.

“The tower reversed” may be a big tease for this Witch Trial

Beyond its parallels to Wiccan’s journey in Agatha All Along, fans are convinced “the tower reversed” hints at the outcome of the Tower trial in the coming episodes.

In the midseason trailer, there are brief glimpses of Lilia surrounded by the Salem Seven and swords, and they’re seen floating upwards. In another shot, we see Lilia falling through a dark space.

“Lilia is foretelling her demise. She flips gravity in the tower during the trial next week. She and the Salem Seven plummet upward toward the ceiling with the swords,” one viewer predicted.

“‘The tower reversed’ is totally about THIS moment (can’t find the exact moment, but you know that part in trailers where Lilia is surrounded by Salem Seven and they all seems like flying),” another speculated.

Here’s another thing: before Agatha All Along’s release, Marvel shared six promotional Tarot cards. This included a Tower card with two notable differences: Wiccan’s crown sits at the top, and the same symbol Lilia drew on Billy’s sigil can be seen in the bottom-right corner.

Is “the tower reversed” a tease that Wanda is alive?

Fans have another theory: “the tower reversed” could be a reference to Wanda’s death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. She was seemingly crushed under the rubble of Mount Wundagore; more specifically, its giant tower.

Marvel Studios

Towards the end of the film, America Chavez transports Wanda to Earth-838, where she sees Billy and Tommy – and they’re afraid of her. Horrified by their fear, she brings down Mount Wundagore and sacrifices herself to rid the world of the Darkhold.

However, if the tower has been “reversed”, could that mean Wanda is alive? The honest answer: I have no idea, but it’s renewed fans’ hope.

“Lilia said ‘the tower reversed’ meaning the tower that crushed Wanda reversed and she’s ALIVE,” one user predicted. “Lilia said ‘the tower reversed’ I think that was Wanda reversing what she did at Wundagore. Billy said he can ‘Sense Tommy but can’t find him’, I think he’s actually sensing Wanda,” another wrote.

“When he was getting his palms read she said ‘the tower reversed’ maybe I’m reaching but I’m hopeful she means the tower Wanda crushed,” a third posted.

Until next week, read why this actor should play Hulkling in the MCU and check out our guide to every upcoming Marvel movie.