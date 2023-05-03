Aardman wants to make full Star Wars movie after Visions

Star Wars Visions Season 2 sees two of our childhood favorites collide, as one of the shorts is helmed by iconic claymation studio Aardman – but could there ever be an Aardman-made Star Wars feature-length movie? We’ve got the answer.

The second chapter of Lucasfilms’ anthology series Star Wars Visions is just around the corner, ready to drop on Disney+ on May 4, aka Star Wars Day.

There’s a lot of hype around the second chapter, with each and every episode directed by different creative minds from across the world – including one by the animation house behind Wallace and Gromit and Chicken Run.

With the short clocking in at just over 10 minutes long, Dexerto spoke with Aardman’s director for the Star Wars Visions episode, titled ‘I Am Your Mother’, to find out if the studio would consider making a feature-length movie.

Aardman wants to make a Star Wars movie

When asked whether Aardman would create a feature-length Star Wars film if the opportunity arose, Magdalena Osinska excitedly told Dexerto: “Oh my god, yes please!” You don’t get much clearer than that.

The episode itself focuses on Kalina and Anni, a Twi’lek mother and daughter duo who go on quite the emotional journey, despite the short runtime. Anni is a trainee pilot who feels embarrassed by her “sweet but clingy mom”.

But, as explained in the synopsis, she “must team with her for a madcap family race at the academy. Along the way, their relationship is tested by the elements, their old ship, other racers… and each other!”

Osinska explained that there’s plenty more story to tell, adding: “When we approached this project, we pretty much came up with the whole story for a feature film. There is so much background for Anni and Kalina.

“We came up with so many small ideas for the scenes for the race day, before it starts, and then the actual race. It was quite tricky to cut it down to 10 minutes. It was a very difficult format, actually, to fit this big relationship story, so that you feel you go through this emotional arc with the characters while also fitting in all of the Star Wars and Aardman references.

“So yes, there’s definitely more material and ideas.”

Star Wars Visions Season 2 will be available to stream on Disney+ from May 4, 2023. You can check out our other Star Wars coverage here.