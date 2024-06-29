The Acolyte showrunner reveals potential Season 2 details

The Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland revealed her plans to solve outstanding mysteries if the show is picked up for Season 2.

The Acolyte may have started out slow, but it seems to have turned things around with its fifth episode, which contains some of the darkest moments in the Star Wars timeline.

Episode 5 revealed the identity of Mae’s master and showcased the death of some beloved Jedi. Because the series’ plot is really heating up, many viewers believe crazier things must be in store for Season 2.

And while Headland is not looking to spoil anything, she revealed some details about a potential Season 2, which Disney has not confirmed.

“I threw everything into Season 1, because who knows what’s going to happen?” The showrunner explained to Entertainment Weekly. “And then I’d say there are four to five major mysteries and plot points that have to get hit in Season 2.”

Lucasfilm/Disney+

She continued, “But until we get a proper pickup, I worry that spending a lot of time in that world — especially being in a period where I’ve worked so long on this project that honestly I’m exhausted by it coming out — to kind of jump right into like, ‘All right, Season 2….'”

Headland added that she also knows what “character development needs to be in order to hit the plot points and the character points for a second, third, or fourth season,” but she doesn’t want to focus on any future seasons at this time.

The Acolyte currently has three more episodes under its belt, and there are many questions the season has to answer before it ends.

Osha and Mae’s relationship is completely fractured, so how will they resolve their issues? Qimir has revealed the Sith’s evil intentions, but how will he achieve his goals? And will any other Jedi be murdered?

Depending on how Headland and her crew answer these questions and more, Season 2 could begin with a whole new batch of mysteries for viewers to solve.

New episodes of The Acolyte premiere on Disney+ on Tuesdays.

