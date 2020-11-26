 7 worst Star Wars scenes that are now memes - Dexerto
7 worst Star Wars scenes that are now memes

Published: 26/Nov/2020 19:44 Updated: 26/Nov/2020 20:05

by Emma Soteriou
7 worst star wars scenes into best memes
Lucasfilm/20th Century Fox

Star Wars

We’ve put together some of the worst scenes from the Star Wars franchise and how they’ve evolved to become the best memes for fans online.

As the Star Wars universe continues to grow from strength to strength, with the success of The Mandalorian and multiple other series in development for Disney Plus, we’ve gone back and found some of the franchise’s worst moments and how they have managed to live on as memes.

From some of the movies’ least popular characters to problematic one-liners, there is plenty of content fans can’t wait to get their hands on, so it’s only right we provide the best that’s come of the worst.

“I don’t like sand…”

Anakin and Padme Star Wars Attack of the Clones
Lucasfilm/20th Century Fox
The awkward scene between Anakin and Padme

It would be hard to start off anywhere else but here. The prequels got a bad rap when they were first released, and quotes like Anakin’s “I don’t like sand…” in Attack of the Clones remind you that, to a certain extent, that was rightly so.

Bad writing joined with mediocre acting resulted in conversations about things like the coarseness of sand and Anakin’s torment every time he was around Padme – they speak for themselves, really.

That being said, it’s these quotes that have meant the prequels have had a resurgence in popularity over recent years, especially for those who grew up watching them.

Han shot first

Han and Greedo A New Hope
Lucasfilm/20th Century Fox
Who shot first?

Fair enough, the original scene itself in A New Hope wasn’t bad, but when later versions of the movie were cut to show Greedo shoot first, it caused an uproar among fans and sparked the ongoing debate of who shot first.

Forget Baby Yoda eating eggs, the original dilemma still goes on today, with ‘Han shot first’ being the go-to phrase used by fans.

“Nooooooo…”

darth vader revenge of the sith
Lucasfilm/20th Century Fox
Darth Vader found out Padme had died

The end of Revenge of the Sith saw Anakin become Darth Vader, with him also discovering his love, Padme, had died, resulting in the notorious “Noooo”.

In what would have been a very emotional scene, the dramatic shout almost seemed to trivialize his loss and has since been used by fans over the likes of major movie scenes to add humor.

It’s only right to mention Luke’s version in Empire Strikes Back too, which wasn’t great either, despite it being one of the biggest cinematic reveals of all time.

General Organa in space

General Organa The Last Jedi
Lucasfilm/Disney
Leia managed to survive using the force

The Last Jedi saw what was arguably the biggest divide among Star Wars fans for multiple reasons, one being General Organa’s new force powers.

J.J. Abrams tried to rectify this sudden revelation in The Rise of Skywalker, showing Leia being trained by Luke, but it did little when you take into consideration the rest of the movie.

Since its release, this scene has become a meme in itself – a highlight of ours being one of Leia turned into Mary Poppins as she floats in space.

“Somehow Palpatine returned”

New generals poe and finn in the rise of skywalker
Lucasfilm/Disney
The Resistance learned Palpatine was back

Unfortunately, The Rise of Skywalker appeared to spend more time trying to correct the mishaps from Episode 8 than it did develop an effective storyline. One of the key factors missing was, of course, a feasible reason for Palpatine’s return.

Pilot Poe Dameron summed up what was on everyone’s mind in a simple one-liner: “Somehow Palpatine returned.” And it didn’t take long for the quote to catch on, showing just how vague the movie had been about his reappearance.

Droid attack on the Wookiees

droid attack on the wookiees
Lucasfilm/20th Century Fox
Ki-Adi-Mundi in a meeting with the Jedi council

There was nothing particularly special about this scene during a Jedi council meeting, yet prequel fans have still managed to make it into a meme, following Ki-Adi-Mundi’s “What about the droid attack on the Wookiees?” phrase.

Randomly dropped into conversation, the urgency behind Ki-Adi Mundi’s question added the extra bit of humor that was never intended for the scene and was soon adopted by audiences.

Jar Jar Binks

Jar Jar Binks in the Star Wars sequels
Lucasfilm/20th Century Fox
Conspiracies suggest Jar Jar is a Sith

As one of the most hated characters in the franchise, Jar Jar has produced enough meme-worthy content to last a lifetime, rather ironically. The clumsy Gungan annoyed some so much that they have remade scenes depicting his death, while others have theorized that he’s actually a Sith.

Luckily, Jar Jar has been left far behind in the prequels and is unlikely to make a return to the big screen. We don’t think he’ll be getting his own series any time soon, either.

There will be the return of some fan-favorites though, including an Obi-Wan series which will be making its way to Disney Plus. Until then, The Mandalorian is the way forward, providing the best scenes and memes for everyone.

Chipotle Challenger Series 2020: Sign-up, teams, format, more

Published: 12/Nov/2020 10:00 Updated: 24/Nov/2020 15:33

by Calum Patterson
Chipotle Challenger series 4 talent list

Chipotle Challenger Series Sponsored

The Chipotle Challenger Series returns for the final event of 2020, as Fortnite players have the chance to compete against a star-studded list of influencers and win big prizes.

This is the fourth edition of the 2020 Chipotle Challenger Series, and previous tournaments were won by surprise teams, so it could be your chance. You’ll need to make it through the qualifiers to take home the winner’s prize and a year’s worth of free burritos in the finale.

How to sign up

The competition is open to all players in the US or Canada ages 13 years and up. You’ll need to squad up with two teammates, as this is a Trios event, and register your team here.

It’s important to note that all teams need to have one player on PC as party leader, so you’re able to queue in custom lobbies via Mayhem.

The Top 4 teams from the qualifiers will then advance to the finale on December 8.

Chipotle Challenger Series Stream

You can watch the action unfold on Chipotle’s official Twitch channel.

Schedule

Qualifiers

  • November 24: 3pm PST/6pm EST and 6pm PST/9pm EST
  • December 1st: 3pm PST/6pm EST and 6pm PST/9pm EST

Chipotle Challenger Series VI Finale

  • December 8: 3pm PST/6pm EST

Who’s playing?

The fourth Chipotle Challenger series features another star-studded lineup of contestants, who you have the chance to compete against.

Streamers / Pro Players

  • Bugha
  • Mongraal
  • Clix
  • NickEh30
  • Nate Hill
  • Ewok
  • Ronaldo
  • ARKHRAM
  • Rehx
  • EpikWhale
  • dubs
  • Reverse2K
  • Emad
  • Zexrow

Celebrities / Athletes

  • Juju Smith-Schuster
  • Tyler Josheph (Twenty One Pilots)
  • Jagger Eaton
  • Heimana Reynolds

Format

Qualifiers

In the Chipotle Challenger Series Fortnite event, there are four qualifiers for teams of three to try to get through. Teams score one point for each elimination they earn, as well as points for placing.

  • Up to 1000 trio teams
  • Private lobbies for a 3-hour play window
  • Ladder system that allows registrants to play for the whole 3-hour window

Finale

Qualifying teams then have the chance to go head to head in a private lobby with teams of streaming superstars, celebrities and athletes.

  • Top 4 teams from each qualifier advance
  • 17 teams of invited talent
  • Private lobby
  • 5-game series

Chipotle Challenger Series Prize Pool

A total of $50,000 in prize money is up for grabs. But, that’s not all – as with previous events, the top three teams also secure themselves free burritos for a year!

  • 1st: $30,000 + free burritos for 1 year
  • 2nd: $15,000 + free burritos for 1 year
  • 3rd: $5,000 + free burritos for 1 year

Previous Chipotle Challenger Series results

Here’s a look back at how previous events in the Chipotle Challenger series have finished.

Chipotle Warzone Challenge #1 – April 30

Here are the top-10 placing teams for the first Chipotle Challenger Series event. The winners, a surprise team, actually had to go through the qualifier stages to make it to the main event.

Full results & tournament recap

Chipotle Warzone Challenge #2 – July 16

As with the first Challengers Series tournament, the second event on July 16 also featured a relatively unknown pair of Warzone players top the star-studded list of participants, taking home $25,000 and a year’s worth of burritos.

Full results, highlights & recap

Chipotle - Twitch

Chipotle Fortnite Challenge Results – October 1

This time, though, the winners were a little less shocking as Furious, Ronaldo, and illest took home the grand prize – $50,000 and a year’s worth of free Chipotle burritos!

The Trio blitzed through to first place with three extremely high scoring games out of their five in the grand finals. 77 points pushed them just ahead of the second-best team on the day by a total of three points.

Full results & tournament recap.

Chipotle Challenger Series event
Twitch: Chipotle
A look at the top three Trios at the end of the Chipotle Challenger Series event.

What is the Chipotle Challenger Series?

The Chipotle Challenger Series first launched last year at DreamHack in Dallas, TX and is now virtual for 2020 with an online tournament that gives every fan across the U.S. and Canada the opportunity to join the competition and prove their skills in some of the world’s most popular games.

A live-broadcasted Finale is held, featuring the top-performing teams from the Qualifiers up against the streamers and celebrities.

These teams have the opportunity to go head-to-head against fan-favorites in esports as well as Chipotle-fan gamers in sports, music, and entertainment.

Some of the big names that took part in the first tournament of the 2020 Chipotle Challenger Series included award-winning DJ Steve Aoki, actors Finn Wolfhard, Jerry Ferrara, Colton Underwood, and Cameron Fuller, esports players Tommey, Rallied, Shane ‘ShAnE’ McKerral, and Crowder, streamers ItzWarsz, Symfuhny, Di3seL, TSM Diego, and HusKerrs, YouTuber FaZe Swagg, baseball players Joc Pederson, Cody Bellinger, and Joey Gallo, DJ-Gamer CRAY, USA Hockey’s Hilary Knight, elite basketball prospects James Wiseman, R.J. Hampton, and Tre Jones, U.S. Soccer’s Allie Long, and athlete Demi Bagby.

Chipotle and esports

This is far from Chipotle’s first foray into the world of esports. In 2017 the company made headlines as one of OpTic Gaming’s main sponsors and the Chipotle logo was on proud display when the organization’s Call of Duty roster took home the trophy at the 2017 Call of Duty World League Championship.

The Challenger Series first kicked off at DreamHack Dallas, where players duked it out on PUBG, before moving to Fortnite for the second event at DreamHack Atlanta.

In 2018 Chipotle became a title sponsor of Team SoloMid’s competitive Fortnite roster, specifically the TSM Fortnite house in California. This has led to various collaborations, including one of the world’s most recognized streamers, Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani, creating his own burrito inside a Chipotle store.

 

