3 Body Problem trolled Man United fan John Bradley in the cruelest way

John Bradley is one of the Oxford Five in 3 Body Problem, but the creators of the Netflix series have trolled the actor in the cruelest way.

It’s time for another brain-breaking sci-fi to come from Netflix, as all eight episodes of 3 Body Problem have officially dropped.

The series follows “unsettling events that put a group of brilliant friends on edge as a mystery unravels with origins tracing back to China during the Cultural Revolution.”

One star, John Bradley, has been trolled by the 3 Body Problem creators — and in the cruelest way possible.

3 Body Problem “took the p*ss” with John Bradley’s love of Man United

3 Body Problem creators “took the p*ss” with actor John Bradley’s love of Man United by making his character an obvious Man City fan.

Bradley is well-known for being a dedicated Man United fan, visiting the players as well as being interviewed by the club itself. However, the creators of 3 Body Problem — Game of Thrones‘ David Benioff; D. B. Weiss; Alexander Woo — had other ideas for John Bradley’s character, uber-rich snack tycoon Jack Rooney.

“That’s just David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] all over. I love that,” Bradley explained. “They’re very playful like that. The thing about Jack is that he’s not only a Man City fan. He’s a very rich Man City fan who can afford to buy himself the biggest drum kit you can find and paint it sky blue.

“There was a scene that we filmed that was cut where he has a Bentley. He drives a Rolls Royce 4×4, and they wrapped that in sky blue skin. They’ve been given this budget to make Netflix’s biggest-ever show but they’ve still got time and budget to take the p*ss.”

Fellow actor Alex Sharp added “Thank God really. A lot of the story is so, so dramatic, it’s very dark. If you have people at the top who take themselves too seriously, it would be agonizing. Yeah. So there is such a joy because they take the work so seriously, but they don’t really take themselves so seriously.”

3 Body Problem is now available to stream on Netflix.