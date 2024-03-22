3 Body Problem is now available to stream on Netflix, with one cast member stating that fans of the original books could “come for us.”

It’s never an easy task to adapt a series of popular books, but Netflix has taken on the challenge once again in their new sci-fi series 3 Body Problem.

With the creators also behind Game of Thrones, translating a story for the screen should be a walk in the park — but that doesn’t mean that everything has gone without a hitch.

Now that fan opinions are starting to roll in, one 3 Body Problem cast member says fans could “come for” them in a worst-case scenario.

Article continues after ad

3 Body Problem fans might “come for us” say cast

3 Body Problem cast member John Bradley stated that there’s a risk of fans “coming for” them by adapting the bestselling novels of the same name.

Netflix

Speaking exclusively to Dexerto, Bradley explained “You’re adapting a series of books, which I’ve done before, and it’s got a double-edged sword. You know that you have an audience in place who are gonna watch it, no matter what because they’re fans of the book and they’ll watch any adaptation of it. But then you’ve got a whole army of people with their hands on their swords who are ready to come for you if you get it wrong.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“That feels like a big responsibility as well. But I think that our show changes the books in a way that’s challenging. There’s nothing wrong with being challenged and I think that people like it. Just because it’s not exactly the same detail for detail doesn’t mean that they won’t have a more enriched experience seeing the source material from a different angle.”

Alex Sharp agreed “I think, in the books, everything happens in quite different timeframes over the three novels. And also most of the characters are just not in the same place at the same time. They don’t even know of each other’s existence. I think the way that they adapted it to correlate and bring characters together so that there’s human interaction was really clever.

Article continues after ad

“As someone who loves the books, it means a lot to get it right for them [fans].”

Article continues after ad

The eight episodes of 3 Body Problem have currently taken viewers up to the beginning of book two, though it remains to be seen if the rest of the trilogy will be adapted for Netflix.

3 Body Problem is now available to stream on Netflix. Read our review, find out more about the cast, whether you need to read the books before, and catch up with other amazing TV shows to stream this month.