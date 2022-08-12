Tower of Fantasy co-op multiplayer: How to add friends

Wondering how you can play co-op in Tower of Fantasy? Well, our handy guide will enable you to add friends and other players to your team.

Tower of Fantasy enables Wanderers to team up with other players to explore the overworld and embark on various quests. Not only does having extra people make the game’s harder content more manageable, but it is also a great way to spend some time with your friends.

In fact, taking down fearsome foes with a buddy is one of the best parts of Tower of Fantasy. So, if you’re just getting started on your adventure and wish to know how you can play co-op in Tower of Fantasy, then our guide has everything you need to know.

How to play co-op in Tower of Fantasy?

Hotta Studio Playing co-op in Tower of Fantasy requires a number of steps.

In order to play with friends or other players in Tower of Fantasy, you first need to be part of the same server. Once you’ve done that, simply progress through the story and complete the prologue.

As soon as you have access to the game’s jetpack, you’ll be able to team up with your friends. To do this, simply follow the instructions outlined below:

Bring up the Lobby Menu screen. Scroll across to the “My Team” option and select it. Select any of the plus signs and add your friend. You’ll then be able to invite up to three friends .

If you’ve followed the steps above, you’ll be able to take part in Tower of Fantasy’s co-op content and explore Aida together.

How to add friends in Tower of Fantasy?

Adding friends in Tower of Fantasy is a fairly simple process, but if you’re struggling, then follow the steps below:

Open the in-game menu and select the “Friends” option . From the Friends menu select the “Search & Add” button. Scroll through the list of players or use your friend’s in-game name to search for them. Hit the plus button next to their player card to add them to your friend list.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about adding friends and playing co-op in Tower of Fantasy.