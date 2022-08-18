Tower of Fantasy Aug 18 patch notes: Queuing time & server changes, bugfixes, more

Tower of Fantasy has released its August 18 patch, which has improved a number of issues within the game and brought optimizations to queuing times — so here are all the patch notes you need to know about for the latest update.

The latest Tower of Fantasy patch notes are live and Hotta Studio has brought numerous bug fixes and improvements to the game. While this update is optional, it’s recommended that Wanderers download it to receive the new optimized queue time displays and server recommendations.

So, if you’re wondering what has been included in the Tower of Fantasy August 18 patch, then our notes below have you covered.

Tower of Fantasy patch notes for August 18

Gaming experience improvements

1. Optimized the queuing time display, improved the display time that is too long in comparison to the actual time

2. Improved the server recommendation logic when queuing; other servers in the same region of the currently selected server will be recommended.

Bug fixes

Fixed the problem that a blank pop-up window appears when starting or updating the game.

Fixed the crash problem on iOS devices when canceling login.

Fixed the issue where the Japanese character name in the server selection interface is displayed as “?”.

Recoded and fixed the teleport issue on the world map.

Fixed the problem of disappearing water surfaces in some scenes.

Fixed the crash problem when operating the Matrices system in the Portuguese version

If you’re playing Tower of Fantasy on mobile, then you’ll receive a push notification in the App Store or your Google Play Store. The new version will also need you to download in-game resources after installation, so make sure you have enough space.

If you choose not to download and install the new version, you can still play on your current game client. Those playing on PC can simply update the game through the official Tower of Fantasy client.

So, there you have it, that’s everything in the Tower of Fantasy August 18 patch. Make sure you check out our Tower of Fantasy page for all the latest news and updates.

