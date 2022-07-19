Charli D’Amelio’s dad gives honest opinion on her relationship with Travis Barker’s son Landon

Jacob Hale . 23 minutes ago

In recent months, it became apparent that TikTok superstar Charli D’Amelio had started dating Travis Barker’s son, Landon, and while things are still fresh, Charli’s dad, Marc, gave his verdict on the newly-formed relationship.

Charli has been in the spotlight for some time now, becoming huge on TikTok at the age of just 15. Now 18, she’s been the subject of media scrutiny and eyeballs on her constantly for a few years — meaning that no relationship can be kept secret.

In June, it was revealed that the two were seeing each other after they were pictured on a date together, immediately confirming the suspicions of many eagle-eyed sleuths who had spotted them out and about.

Landon, also 18, is someone that has always been in the limelight thanks to his drummer father, and that fame only grew when it was confirmed that Travis was dating Kourtney Kardashian, now his wife.

For the duration of their relationship, many people have given their thoughts on the couple, and now Marc D’Amelio himself has weighed in, with fans wanting to know if he approves of his daughter’s new beau.

When questioned by Daily Stardust, Marc hesitated before giving his response, eventually giving a somewhat non-committal answer.

“I don’t get involved in that,” he said, “but if Charli’s happy then I’m happy.”

It might be that Marc doesn’t want to comment too much out of respect for Charli and Landon, who haven’t made themselves super public at the time of writing.

Charli’s sister, Dixie, has made sure to bring her relationship with fellow TikToker Noah Beck out of the public eye — and maybe Charli is hoping to follow suit.