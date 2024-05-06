What does “top or bottom teeth talker” mean on TikTok? Bizarre beauty trend takes over

One of the latest beauty trends to go viral on TikTok is the teeth talker trend, where people try to figure out if they’re top or bottom teeth talkers.

TikTok has seen its fair share of beauty trends throughout the years, some better than others. From drinking borax to detox the body to giving yourself broccoli freckles, the internet has seen it all – or so we thought.

The latest beauty trend to take over TikTok is the teeth talker trend, where people try to find out if they’re “top or bottom teeth talkers”.

While the trend has been around since 2022, it’s recently gained lots of traction on the app again as the “ideal” beauty results have changed.

What is the top or bottom teeth talker trend on TikTok?

This bizarre trend sees people lipsync along to the song Hide Away by Daya to figure out whether they’re top-teeth talkers or bottom-teeth talkers. This basically means whether it’s your top row of teeth or your bottom row of teeth that show when you talk.

TikTokers are all hoping they’re top teeth talkers, as that’s seen as the “more attractive” option. However, take this with a grain of salt as when the first trend went viral in 2022, bottom teeth talkers were seen as the more appealing alternative.

However, users are convinced that talking with your upper teeth makes you appear younger as it’s seen as a sign of youthfulness, according to face yoga instructor Jennifer Joy. As people get older and their skin starts to get looser, people tend to talk more naturally with their lower teeth

Thousands of people have taken part in the trend and have mixed responses about what results they get.

TikToker Max Baledge, who has 3.5 million followers on the app, was one of the many people who took part in the trend, and as he realized he was a bottom-teeth talker, he wrote: “I was convinced I was going to be a top teeth speaker, I’m mortified.”

Max’s video has been viewed over 26.2 million times, and thousands of people have gathered in the comments to either complain about the kind of teeth they have or just express their confusion about the trend.

One person said, “This was my exact reaction to myself last night when I tried it,” while a second person remarked, “Idk If I’m a top teeth talker or if I just have American girl doll teeth.”