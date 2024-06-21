TikTok’s viral ‘girl with the list’ debunks pregnancy rumors

The viral ‘girl with the list’ of TikTok fame is speaking out after rumors claimed that she was pregnant, despite being adamantly child-free.

The ‘girl with the list’ has become a legend across TikTok due to her video series compiling a massive number of reasons why she, and other people, choose not to get pregnant.

From permanent changes to one’s body to major lifestyle adjustments and more, the ‘list’ has become a major talking point within child-free circles online — but in June 2024, rumors began spreading that the person who created the list was actually pregnant, herself.

Most notably, a TikToker named ‘Zulf’ created a video alleging the pregnancy, and called out the creator for “not standing on business.”

“That, to me, has been the funniest thing I’ve heard all day,” she said in her video, which has garnered over 3 million views since being posted six days prior to writing.

There’s a bit of backstory to the famous list. The list itself was inspired by TikTok user ‘zoomie,’ who went viral in 2020 thanks to her videos detailing the many reasons why she doesn’t want to get pregnant.

Another user also achieved viral fame for using zoomie’s videos to create the list, which has been spread far and wide across social media in numerous Notes app screenshots. That user, named ‘Yuni,’ no longer posts, and actually created the list as part of a school assignment.

Zoomie explained this difference in a video addressing the pregnancy rumors about both her and Yuni, saying that no, neither she nor Yuni are pregnant.

To prove her point, she gulped down some rose, saying, “Could a pregnant woman do this? I don’t think so.”

“I’m the girl with the list, and I am not pregnant!” she exclaimed. “Now, I do appreciate the well wishes… but they are not necessary.”

Despite her explanation between herself and Yuni, commenters are arguing that she isn’t the real “girl with the list” — but one viewer urged her to trademark the phrase, something that she seemed to consider in a response.

While zoomie says that she’s absolutely fine with Yuni using her content to make the list, she remains adamant that she’s “the OG,” and urged her followers to “take their birth control.”