TikTok star Emily Mariko announces pregnancy in festive video

TikToker Emily Mariko, most known for her often viral food videos, has shocked fans as she announced her pregnancy in a festive video.

Emily Mariko is a 31-year-old fitness lifestyle blogger whose reach extends to YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, where she has over 12.7 million followers.

She’s also been getting a lot of traction for her ‘Life Plan for the Week’ substack that tracks everything people can see in her videos. Along with her constant uploads on TikTok, this gives people an easy-to-follow roadmap of what she’s cooking, including the viral salmon and rice bowl.

In her most recent video, which has received over 712,500 likes and 4.7 million views since being published on December 25, Emily shares some personal news with her millions of fans.

Salmon rice bowl creator Emily Mariko announces pregnancy

In the video, Emily is seen entering a living room, walking past a Christmas tree, wearing a cozy sweater and leggings. She was seen carrying a few Christmas stockings as she made her way to the fireplace.

Setting down a plate of cookies and a glass of milk for Santa, the vlogger began to hang the stockings over the mantle.

After hanging two normal-sized ones, presumably one for herself and one for her husband Matt Rickard, whom she married earlier in 2023, the social media sensation added a third tiny stocking.

Once the festive decorations were in place, the camera shot panned out to show Mariko sitting on the floor with a big smile on her face.

The simple announcement was void of any music and she did not add a caption. However, that did not stop her fans from sharing their excitement.

One person, referring back to Emily’s first viral recipe, wrote: “THEY’RE HAVING A BABY SALMON BOWL AHHHH.”

“When I saw that third hook I just knew!!!! Congratulations Emily!!! What a beautiful Christmas gift!!!!” a second person commented.

Several people also revealed they’d suspected her pregnancy due to her recent food videos.

One person said: “I knew at the kiwis and yogurt, cause what a unique combo.”

Another person wrote: “It all makes sense now.. the pomelo+choc, dates wrapped in bacon, kiwi obsession.”

