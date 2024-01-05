Love Island’s Rachel Finni just announced her first pregnancy

Now that Rachel Finni from Love Island has announced her first pregnancy, what’s next?

Back in 2021, Rachel Finni was a contestant on Love Island for its seventh season.

She made a lasting impact on viewers who thought she was someone to root for during her pursuit of love.

She recently revealed that she is expecting her first child in an Instagram post! These are the details.

Rachel Finni is officially pregnant

Love Island fans can keep up with Rachel on Instagram where she has over 82,000 followers. Notably, it’s where she shared the news of her pregnancy.

The Instagram Reel that Rachel posted showcased a close-up shot of her belly with her baby gently kicking from inside. She added a simple caption of a white heart emoji.

The comment section is full of people sending love and support her way. One person wrote, “So the bloating pics was a lil peanut how cute.”

Another added, “YOU ARE GOING TO BE THE BEST MUM EVER EVER EVERRRRRRRR!”

A third user chimed in to say, “Congratulations. You will be an amazing Mum.”

Rachel responded to all the kind words from her followers by saying, “Thank you SO much for all your lovely words and kind messages! I can’t tell you how amazing it feels to be overwhelmed with such love. Thank you a thousand times over – wish I could reply to every single comment.”

Before her pregnancy announcement, Rachel hadn’t shared any posts on Instagram since August 27, 2023.

Before letting the world know about her baby, she was sharing content to promote brands like Pretty Little Thing and posting pics of herself enjoying brunch outings with friends.

She also shared tons of photos full of fashion inspo. Now that everyone knows about her pregnancy, there’s a chance she’ll continue sharing more updates throughout her journey.